The description Tyson Fury gives of himself sounds far from a #1 boxer

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is a big, fat, bald, ugly man but is the leading superstar in boxing, according to the man himself.

That unconventional description would have most believing ‘The Gypsy King’ was talking about a completely different person.

Discussing his victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 and his follow-up title triumph against Deontay Wilder, Fury pointed out the number of times he was written off.

Fury is now widely recognized as the number one fighter in the top division and a pound for pound star in his own right.

“They said I’d never do it. They said I would never have the dedication,” Fury told Sky Sports.

“Then they wrote me off because I wasn’t body beautiful like everybody else. Then they wrote me off because the heavyweight champion of the world was Wladimir Klitschko.

“I had to go to Germany, that was a write-off. Then they wrote me off because I went to 28 stone and had mental health problems. But that couldn’t keep Tyson Fury down.

“Then they wrote me off because I had to fight the biggest puncher in the history of boxing after only two, petty comeback fights. But that didn’t keep Tyson Fury down.

“Then they wrote me off because I’m all washed up and I can’t take a punch anymore. Then they wrote me off because I got a massive cut. They wrote me off because I had ten changes in trainers.







TYSON FURY vs WILDER II

“Then they wrote me off because Wilder was going to be better the second time around. Then they wrote me off because they said they didn’t believe in what I was going to do.

“I’m a feather-duster puncher. Tyson Fury can’t crack an egg. I’m useless.

“But here I am today a stand-alone heavyweight. The leading superstar in boxing. I’m still fat, still ugly, still bald, still a big man, and I’m still unstoppable.”

TYSON FURY vs AJ

Fury has the chance to prove it all over again in a trilogy with Wilder before facing his arch-nemesis on UK soil in Anthony Joshua.

Taking on AJ is the biggest UK heavyweight bout in some years and will see a mass of British fans lining up to buy the Pay-Per-View.

BT Sport and Sky Sports are set to share coverage of a two-fight deal. ESPN is also set to broadcast the PPV in the USA next year.