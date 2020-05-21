TSM to host fights on Gibraltar super-yacht beginning October 17

RINGSIDE

New outfit to host unique experience on Gibraltar super-yacht.

Total Sports Management is delighted to announce that it has agreed on terms with the Sunborn Gibraltar for an exclusive events deal.

The deal, which was struck earlier this month, will see four championship boxing events take place on the world’s first five-star super-yacht hotel across the next two years.

The inaugural Gibraltar Boxing Gala will take place on October 17.

“I am delighted to finally get this deal over the line,” Total Sports Management CEO Stephen Vaughan Jr said. “It’s something I have been working on for a while now and it is completely unique.

Professional championship boxing at an amazing venue aboard a yacht, I don’t believe it has been done before and it was something we were going to do a little while back in another country.

“I’m really looking forward to getting the first show done and I believe it will be a hit and something people will go away from having had an amazing experience.

“I believe our product will be able to add incredible value to the Sunborn’s schedule and the company as a whole is excited about the partnership.”

A full announcement regarding fighters for the first show, as well as ticket details, will be revealed in due course.