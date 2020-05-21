Floyd Mayweather content, ‘I was basically a champion for 24 years’

Phil Jay

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is happy with his accomplishments having fought and defeated some of the best fighters of his generation.

The 43-year-old officially won his first world title in 1998 against Genaro Hernandez but feels as if he’s been a champion throughout his entire career.

Making his debut in 1996, Mayweather racked up 50 wins, stopping 27 of those opponents before the final bell.

As he reflects on his ring efforts, Mayweather obviously still feels like a world title-holder despite retiring from the sport in 2018.

“I can do out there and perform and still win titles and still put on a good show, but there’s a time and a place to come up and shine. I had my time to shine,” Mayweather explained to fighthype.com.

“I’ve been in this sport for 24 years and I was champion basically for 24 years. So, as I said, I had my time to shine.

“I want to see all young fighters go out there and shine. I want to see all those fighters do good. A lot of times I say certain things, but I don’t want anybody to get offended. I just speak from the heart.”

On those who complained regarding his choice of opponent, Mayweather had a final message.

“My record speaks for itself. No matter what anybody says about me. Just check my credentials.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER – 2010-20

A five-weight ruler, Mayweather sparks debates around the world on just where exactly he fits into the all-time landscape.

Some a tentative to have Floyd Mayweather in the top ten greatest of all time. Whilst his own supporters are in no doubt that he’s ‘The Best Ever’.

Defensively, it’s hard to argue with the fact Mayweather is head and shoulders above the rest. Offensively, this opens another can of worms entirely.

Earlier this year, the ‘Money’ man was named WBN Fighter of the Decade despite a long time off in between some bouts.