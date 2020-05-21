Exclusive: Chad Sugden looks ahead to Shakan Pitters British title fight

Phil Jay

Nottingham’s Chad Sugden was relieved to discover a British title bout opposite Shakan Pitters remained on course despite the coronavirus delay on UK soil.

Sugden, 26, was originally drafted in for ex-opponent Craig Richards when ‘Spider’ was forced to pull out of the Pitters clash.

COVID-19 hit, and then it was thought promoter Mick Hennessy may go back to the original plan.

Not so, as WBN understands it. Sugden is now looking forward to unbuckling the shackles of lockdown and getting back to full-time training.

Asked how he’s coped under the current restricted conditions, Sugden is looking forward to the restart.

“It’s been ok. The start wasn’t too bad but I’m ready for normality now,” Sugden exclusively told World Boxing News. “!I’ve been lucky enough to be able to train right through.

“I’m ready and waiting for the green light.

“Me, personally, it’s given everyone time to appreciate what’s important in life. Lockdown has been hard but it’s what had to be done to slow down the virus.

“My heart goes out to all the key workers who are working tirelessly to make sure people are safe and can go back to normal as soon as possible.

“I had a slight thought in my mind that Richards could be reintroduced to fight Shakan, but I’m absolutely buzzing that I’m still in line to challenge him for the British title.

“It’s my golden ticket in the business.

CHAD SUGDEN on PITTERS

On the quality he’s going up against in Ultimate Boxxer winner Pitters, Sugden added: “I think he’s a good fighter. He possesses a few challenges, but I love rising to a challenge.

“I’m excited to get in the ring and dominate. I’m hoping it goes ahead this year. It’s hard to tell in this current pandemic.

“I’m keeping my hopes and fitness up so I’m ready to go straight into camp. I could be ready in less than eight weeks. I just love to fight.”

Concluding by answering a final question on his solitary loss, which was suffered in just his fifth fight against journeyman Alistair Warren, Sugden was philosophical on revenge attempts.

“I look at it only as a learning curve in my development. We’ve moved past and beyond that now. It would be a step backward to go back over it now,” Sugden stated.

