Ranked: Top 10 Pound for Pound United States Boxers on the Planet

Phil Jay

📸 Stephanie Trapp

World Boxing News provides a pound for pound rundown of the current top ten boxers in the world hailing from the United States of America.

The USA has consistently been at the forefront of the fight scene since the dawn of the sport, giving the sport some of the most memorable names.

From Muhammad Ali to Floyd Mayweather. Jake La Motta to Sugar Ray Leonard. Mike Tyson to Rocky Marciano and Joe Louis, America is a world leader in pugilism.

At present, there seems to be a plethora of young talent coming through the USA Boxing ranks, but there are some top names currently vying to be the most recognizable name.



Here’s a list of the top ten, taken from the WBN POUND FOR POUND Top 50:

10. DANIEL JACOBS

A middleweight star, Jacobs is currently eyeing a run at the super-middleweight limit. Losing at the very top after taking on the likes of pound for pound stars Canelo and Gennadiy Golovkin, Jacobs endured his worst night when stopped cold by Dmitry Pirog in 2010.

Since then, a decade of being considered one of the most talented at 160 followed and will certainly continue into 168.

9. GARY RUSSELL JR.

One of the longest-reigning champions on the planet, Gary Russell Jr. has kept a firm grip on the WBC featherweight title.

On the lookout for a defining test, Russell has tasted defeat only once to the formidable Vasyl Lomachenko.

8. REGIS PROGRAIS

Arguably the winner of the World Boxing Super Series at super-lightweight, Prograis is the standout boxer at 140 pounds in terms of persona.

A larger-than-life character, Prograis has skills to match and will be a handful for anyone when he fully moves up to welterweight.

7. GERVONTA DAVIS

‘Tank’ has long been pushed by mentor Floyd Mayweather as the future of boxing on many occasions. Now is the time for Davis to prove his worth in an attempt to follow Floyd as the face of the sport.

6. DEONTAY WILDER

The man who needs no introduction. Wilder is back on the comeback trail seeking revenge against Tyson Fury in a trilogy.

Following a five-year reign as WBC king, Wilder still has plenty to offer despite an uncharacteristic performance at the MGM Grand in February.







5. JOSE RAMIREZ

A two-belt title-holder at 140, Ramirez is firmly establishing himself as one of the best to emerge from California in recent years.

Ramirez is aiming to face Josh Taylor in a bid to clean out the division in the course of the next year.

4. SHAWN PORTER

Porter came back from a sour loss to Kell Brook and immediately grew into his undoubted skills. Winning another version of the 147-pound crown, ‘Showtime’ Shawn was debatably edged out by both Errol Spence and Keith Thurman. Both bouts could easily have been victories for Porter.

3. MIKEY GARCIA

A multi-weight ruler, Mikey Garcia is known as one of the most talented boxer-punchers on his day. Moving up to welterweight seems to be a bridge too far for Garcia.

At 135 to 140 pounds he looked nigh on unbeatable.

2. TERENCE CRAWFORD

‘Bud’ took every crown at 140 before moving up to welterweight and immediately claiming two-weight honors. Unblemish in 36 fights, Crawford is one of the best around and will certainly have the chance to prove it in the coming years.

The pound for pound argument with WBN’s number one remains a tense one.

1. ERROL SPENCE

A win over Shawn Porter in a Fight of the Year contender firmly placed Spence at number one. But it’s still yet to be seen how badly a horror car crash has effected ‘The Truth’ though.

The shocking incident happened just days after his win over Porter. It could have ended so differently for Spence.

Extra time to recover is most welcomed, although there does remain that question mark for the future.

Upon his return to action after the coronavirus outbreak, all eyes will be on the USA Pound for Pound star to see if he can still be the superstar he was prior to the accident.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay