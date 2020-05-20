‘Mike Tyson only has two or three good rounds in him’ – predicts top trainer

WBN Staff

An imminent comeback for ex-world heavyweight champ Mike Tyson is only a spectacle for up to nine minutes, according to a prediction from top stateside trainer Robert Garcia.

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ has announced a return to action after fifteen years and is set to take on former foe Evander Holyfield in an exhibition.

Despite this being made clear, it hasn’t stopped fully-fledged pros and others involved in the sport from reacting as if Tyson is attempting a full-on push for a title shot.

Tyson is only looking to raise money for charity, but Garcia doesn’t see ‘Iron’ Mike having much in the tank.

“I’ve seen Mike Tyson in the mitts and they think he could beat up any world champion right now and it’s not gonna happen. Not at all,” Garcia told ES News.

Asked if Andy Ruiz Jr. could beat Tyson, which seems a bit of a non-starter, Garcia replied: “I think so. It would be big but (Ruiz would beat Tyson) I think so.

Even Chris Arreola (would) because they’re young. Mike Tyson probably has two-three good rounds and after that, he won’t (be in the fight),” he predicted.

Viral training videos of Tyson, which last merely twenty-something seconds have caused quite a stir. Some fans just want to see Mike Tyson lace-up again in any capacity.

MIKE TYSON vs HOLYFIELD

Taking on Holyfield is not seen as a risk, especially in the glorified sparring stakes as both continue training for the bout.

“It is not the size of the man, but the size of his heart that matters,” said Holyfield. “Please join in supporting my #Unite4OurFight campaign which will help provide today’s youth with the educational and emotional support they deserve. Consider donating today: https://unite4ourfight.org.

My 1st week back in the gym and I feel great I'm looking forward to stepping up my training sessions and intensity as I prepare for my fight. I told you I had something for you🥊@ReneeYoungWWE @BookerT5x@TheMarkHenry @WWEonFOX@FOXSports pic.twitter.com/ncgeJMTkmE — Evander Holyfield (@holyfield) May 13, 2020

“My first week back in the gym and I feel great. I’m looking forward to stepping up my training sessions and intensity as I prepare for my fight,” said Holyfield.

An official statement on Tyson vs Holyfield is expected soon, with the proceeds going to two charities the legends’ choosing.

