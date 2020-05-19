Sylvester Stallone ‘doesn’t even have 1%’ of $1.5 BILLION Rocky profits

Phil Jay

Sylvester Stallone is gutted he is unable to leave a percentage of the profits to his children despite his creation of Rocky Balboa and the successful franchise.

Since touting the script to producers in 1975, Stallone pushed himself as the star and dug his heels in until he was cast as the failed boxer-turned loan shark.

Signing a deal that was standard at the time, the actor was given set fees for his acting, producing, and directing involvement for the first three movies.

Despite massive box office success for the saga over 45 years, Stallone still doesn’t have any percentage of the $1.458 BILLION upturns the films cleared.

WBN continues to profile the interview Stallone did with Variety Magazine. In it, the ‘Rambo’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star detailed his frustration.

“I was very angry. I was furious,” Stallone explained to Claudia Eller. “Rocky is on TV around the world more than any other Oscar-winning film other than ‘Godfather’”.

“You have six of them. Now you have ‘Creed’ and ‘Creed II.’

“I love the system. Don’t get me wrong. My kids and their kids, they’re taken care of because of the system. But there are dark little segues and people that have put it to you.

“They say the definition of Hollywood is someone who stabs you in the chest. They don’t even hide it.”

Asked by Eller if his attorney Jake Bloom said that, Stallone replied: “Yeah, in a roundabout way. You’re not going to get any more.

“He said, ‘No one gets it.’ I said, ‘I get it but, well, this is kind of an exception to the rule.’ To tell you the truth, I was so preoccupied with other things I didn’t belabor it.

“I think there was a certain code of business conduct, maybe not as much now, but back then, that you don’t ruffle the feathers of the golden goose.

“The studio is all the power. The agency relies upon them. The attorneys are the go-betweens.

“When I finally confronted them (in 1985 prior to Rocky IV), I said, ‘Does it bother you guys that I’ve written every word, I’ve choreographed it, I’ve been loyal to you, I’ve promoted it, directed it and I don’t have 1% that I could leave for my children?’

“And the quote was, ‘You got paid.’ And that was the end of the conversation.”







SYLVESTER STALLONE PERCENTAGE

It’s quite astonishing that Stallone doesn’t have control of his own franchise, but as previously stated by WBN, that was standard practice during the 1970s.

Only recently have big-name actors been able to sign a percentage into their contracts. This is obviously why Stallone feels hard done by.

WBN has been in contact with people close to what happened to Sylvester Stallone during that time. There’ll be an exclusive follow-up to this story in the coming days.

