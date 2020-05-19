Mike Tyson vs Deontay Wilder – The One-Punch Knockout Debate

WBN Staff

📸 Mikey Williams

Prior to Tyson Fury taking the unbeaten record of Deontay Wilder, a huge debate opened up regarding Mike Tyson and boxing’s hardest hitter.

Wilder, at the time, was taking out all comers with a single blow. Mike Tyson had always been in the big-punching debate due to his career already being in the can.

Now that Fury did a number on Wilder in seven rounds, chatter has subsided considerably. Therefore, has the crown now swung back to Mike Tyson?

‘The Bronze Bomber’ claims he was out-of-sorts during the rematch with Fury. But in a recent PBC Podcast, the American refused to divulge fully what happened in those moments before the MGM Grand sellout showdown.

“Everything that happened – happened in the last fifteen minutes up to the fight,” Wilder explained. “A lot of things were known.

“There are a lot of things I don’t even want to talk about at thing moment in time. I’m still reflecting on certain things.

“I can’t believe the things that happened, happened to me. And they happened to me at that point in time, in my career.

“Maybe I’ll come out with some things later on, as things unfold and as I get into camp. But there are certain things I don’t want to talk about at this moment in time.

“I’m still reflecting on it and I need to figure some things out.”

Coronavirus hasn’t helped the situation, ideally for Wilder, who would have loved to have gotten straight back in there this summer. Who knows, maybe the further delay will work in his favor?

The virus outbreak may inadvertently have given Wilder the chance to seek a confidence-boosting tune-up. An opportunity to get back to his one-punch knockout ways.

DEONTAY WILDER REVENGE

The man himself had some words of advice for Wilder in a recent chat on his own social media channel.

“(Deontay Wilder) feels like giving up: ‘Oh, my life is over. I’ve made $90million dollars. My life is over. Oh God, I want to die.’ Grow up,” said Tyson. “Keep going through it until it’s really over.

“Wilder can still make a lot of money. He shouldn’t feel sad or discouraged. And he should continue to go out there and fight with a lot of zest and confidence.”

Asked if Deontay Wilder can turn those tables on Fury, ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ added: “There’s always a chance. Everyone always has a chance.

“It depends on how much he wants to give in to it. Does he want to dedicate his life to really winning the fight?

“Then anything can happen. Something went wrong with Wilder during the second fight with Fury, and he never did adjust.

“If Wilder can’t fix the mistakes he made in his rematch with Fury, then he’s not going to last long in the third fight.

“But he will make a lot of money, so it’s not all bad.”

