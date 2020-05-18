Black Eye Corner: Mike Tyson vs Johnny Nelson / Jamel Herring chats

WBN Staff

From Mike Tyson to Jamel Herring, World Boxing News debuts a new feature this week with a corner dedicated solely to the topical Black Eye Barber Shop Show.

Recent guests on the busy Black Eye Show include Jamel Herring and Dmitry Salita. Journalist Steve Lillis also featured in May.

All episodes can be viewed HERE

In one of the latest revelations to hit the channel, co-host, and former world champion, Johnny Nelson discussed his brush with a potential fight against Mike Tyson.

‘Iron’ Mike was visiting the UK for his routine victory against British title-holder Julius Francis at the time.

Nelson outlined just how close he came to trading blows with ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’.

As Nelson tells it, Tyson confronted him during a gym session and sprung a possible surprise bout on the Sheffield man.

Knowing nothing about the offer to come, Nelson decided to save face and accept the invitation.

A cruiserweight at the time, Nelson admitted he would never have gone through the fight with Mike Tyson and had to find an ‘honorable way out’.

In the end, it was all good for Nelson as Mike Tyson battered Francis easily and returned back to America.

Listen to the Mike Tyson story below:

Our own Johnny Nelson Vs IRON Mike Tyson 🥊👀 pic.twitter.com/iqkAQxQL9i — Black Eye Barber Show (@BlackEye_Barber) May 17, 2020

Another interview, which WBN had a hand in arranging, was the inclusion of WBO super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring.

The American was on hand to talk about his future clash with Carl Frampton. Plus, his time as a Marine and mental health issues in the sport.

Herring is an integral part of the Top Rank team. He’s one of a long list of potential multi-weight rulers on their books.

Listen to what Jamel had to say below:

INFO & LINK

Black Eye is a weekly show. Hosted by former world champions Johnny Nelson and Anthony Crolla. Plus, boxing manager Richard Poxon.

Listen to every episode HERE and SUBSCRIBE.

Previous guests and discussions include WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, Lee Selby, Billy Joe Saunders, Larry Olubamiwo on doping, Michael Bentt,