‘I spoke to Mike Tyson – it’s official, the fight is happening’ – Shannon Briggs

WBN Staff

Shannon Briggs has confirmed talks with Mike Tyson over a future clash between the pair of former world heavyweight champions.

‘The Cannon’, famous for his ‘Let’s Go Champ’ catchphrase, held a live Q & A recently where he told a fan the fight is official.

Briggs stated he spoke to ‘Iron’ Mike on the phone and that the fight is going down.

It’s not the first time the American has said something like this before, though. With several bouts in the past failing to materialize.

Collisions with David Haye, Wladimir Klitschko and Fres Oquendo all fell apart in the last decade.

At 48, and without a professional boxing match in four years, Briggs continues to keep his name in the mix sure sheer persistence. He even signed a Bare Knuckle deal and is due to fight for David Feldman once the coronavirus crisis ends.

🎙️"The money is there … the money is almost there. I'll leave it at that." — @TheCannonBriggs updates @BoxingwithAk and @TheBoxingBully on a potential exhibition fight with #MikeTyson 🔊@DAZN_USA ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NDoZdrhqCf — SiriusXM Boxing (@SiriusXMBoxing) May 15, 2020

As for Tyson, the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ is in negotiations with several parties over a lucrative comeback in an exhibition capacity.

The 53-year-old looks sharp in the gym and is ready for a ‘three or four round’ bout, potentially over the summer.

Evander Holyfield remains favorite to land the gig as ‘The Real Deal’ has also been training for an imminent exhibition.







