‘I spoke to Mike Tyson – it’s official, the fight is happening’ – Shannon Briggs

‘The Cannon’, famous for his ‘Let’s Go Champ’ catchphrase, held a live Q & A recently where he told a fan the fight is official.
It’s not the first time the American has said something like this before, though. With several bouts in the past failing to materialize.
Collisions with David Haye, Wladimir Klitschko and Fres Oquendo all fell apart in the last decade.
At 48, and without a professional boxing match in four years, Briggs continues to keep his name in the mix sure sheer persistence. He even signed a Bare Knuckle deal and is due to fight for David Feldman once the coronavirus crisis ends.
As for Tyson, the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ is in negotiations with several parties over a lucrative comeback in an exhibition capacity.
The 53-year-old looks sharp in the gym and is ready for a ‘three or four round’ bout, potentially over the summer.
Evander Holyfield remains favorite to land the gig as ‘The Real Deal’ has also been training for an imminent exhibition.
