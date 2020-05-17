Brit bulldozer ‘capable of knocking out Deontay Wilder – anyone in division’

WBN Staff

Deontay Wilder has once again been warned of the power he could face against another Briton on the back of his loss to Tyson Fury.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ has kept a low-profile since February. Although this hasn’t stopped promoter Frank Warren from pitching another of his fighters to defeat the American.

Daniel Dubois, a 14-0 bulldozer of a puncher, is making waves in the top ranks. Warren, who also handles Fury’s affairs in the UK, is confident ‘DDD’ could take out Wilder.

British training great Billy Graham is also excited at the thought of Dubois v Wilder and would back the young Londoner to prevail.

Graham who famously trained Ricky Hatton says: “Of the current Heavyweight prospects I have seen, Daniel is the one that stands out.

“I wouldn’t back him against Tyson Fury. But he is capable of knocking out Wilder or anyone else in the division.

“The only worry I have is Daniel’s inexperience. Whether he holds a shot because nobody can take Wilder’s right hand if it lands proper.

“He has rhythm. He can move like a good Riddick Bowe and Sonny Liston.

“I know there has been talking of Wilder. While I think Daniel can win, I would wait a little while because he is getting better and better with each fight.”

First of all, Dubois must take care of Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce in a rearranged contest this July.

Dubois and Joyce will trade blows for the European heavyweight title, a strap that could add to the British belt already in possession of the KO artist.







DEONTAY WILDER TRILOGY

Whoever comes out on top will be fast-tracked to a world title shot, or potentially to Wilder, dependent on how the third fight with Fury goes down in 2020.

Once the current lockdown conditions are lifted, plenty of fighters – including Dubois – will be aiming to hit the ground running.

A mass of 200 pounds plus action was halted by COVID-19. The likes of Dillian Whyte, Anthony Joshua, and Oleksandr Usyk were all hit by the break.

