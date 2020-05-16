Rachel Ball targeting Shannon Courtenay clash after lockdown

RINGSIDE

📷 BCB

Rachel Ball has used lockdown to work her way back down the weights as she eyes a domestic dust-up with Shannon Courtenay.

Ball, the only female to win the BBBoC Midlands Area Fight of the Year Award, has fought at a range of weights since turning professional in 2017 but now, after using the last 8 weeks to train two or three times a day, she has her heart set on the making waves in the British super bantamweight division.

With plans afoot for boxing to return in the coming weeks and months, Ball is only too aware that, with the current travel restrictions, domestic dust-ups may well be the best route for fighters to get ring time and, whilst respectful of Courtenay, would relish the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with the ‘Baby Face Assassin’.

“I’ve fought at higher weights in boxing which has always been a risk and I’ve had some great fights,” Ball admitted. “I will fight anyone as my record shows.

“I fought Katharina Thanderz in only my fifth pro fight and only lost by majority decision out in Norway.

“With the way the world is currently, I expect there to be earlier than planned domestic fights, possibly behind closed doors, and me versus Shannon is the perfect fight for both of us.

“I think it’s time to get down to Superbantamweight again now and Shannon is the biggest name in the UK at that weight.

“I think Shannon is due for a test in her Pro career and it will a hell of fight. I’m ready to

go whenever she is.”