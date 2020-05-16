I begged for a third drug test, was a clean guy a week before – Jarrell Miller

WBN Staff

American heavyweight Jarrell Miller says the week before he was flagged for three different banned substances any drug test taken would have been clean.

‘Big Baby’ has begun protesting his innocence despite initially admitting his guilt in the aftermath of his clash with Anthony Joshua falling apart.

Miller was due to face Joshua on June 1 in New York City. Andy Ruiz Jr. was then drafted in and claimed four world title belts and a multi-million dollar paycheck.

Shocking Joshua in seven brutal rounds, it was Ruiz taking all the plaudits which potentially may have gone to Miller.

Now, as Miller prepares to make his comeback under Top Rank promoter Bob Arum, the undefeated puncher has spoken out.

“I begged for a third test after the other drug compounds that came out – a week before, I was a clean guy,” Miller told BonusCodeBets.co.uk.

That’s when I came out said this is where I got it from. And it was a big misunderstanding, but people on my team will understand that.”

Laying a big portion of the blame at the door of Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, Miller says the Matchroom boss went directly to the press instead of getting his side first.

“When you don’t have a conversation with someone and they go straight to the camera like what Eddie did – it’s bad. It makes the fighter look bad,” pointed out the 31-year-old.

“I was heartbroken when I first got that information. I called VADA, I called the doctors and said: listen, this is what’s going on.

“They could tell you, I was open throughout camp. What I was doing with all of my supplements. Even they were kind of shocked because I was so vocal about doing the right thing.”







JARRELL MILLER vs TYSON FURY

In a stunning twist, Jarrell Miller could now face Tyson Fury before Anthony Joshua if an agreement doesn’t come between Arum, Hearn and Frank Warren.

A lot has to happen before Fury vs Joshua gets over the line, made even worse by the coronavirus outbreak.

Fury is contracted to fight Deontay Wilder again. Whilst AJ has to battle Miller’s stablemate Kubrat Pulev.

Should Pulev pull off a shock, as expected by Arum, the Bulgarian will then face Fury for the undisputed heavyweight crown.

After shaking hands on a deal with Arum, Miller would then be first up for the eventual five-belt king.

