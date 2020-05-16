DiBella boxers receive WBC Heroes for Humanity Award

RINGSIDE

DiBella Entertainment boxers Tiara Brown and Mikkel LesPierre were recently honored, among others in the boxing world, by the WBC with their Heroes For Humanity Award, which recognizes “exceptional, steadfast courage and willpower to help others” in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown, an unbeaten super featherweight prospect, is a full-time police officer from Washington, D.C., and LesPierre, a world ranked super lightweight contender from Brooklyn, NY, works at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

“I commend my friends at the WBC for establishing this honor and recognizing those in the boxing community doing what they can to help out during this pandemic,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Congratulations to Tiara and Mikkel, both of whom are on the frontlines fighting against the coronavirus. Tiara patrols an area of Washington, D.C., hit hard by COVID-19 and Mikkel assists doctors and nurses at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City with the influx of patients.”

Brown (10-0, 6 KOs) was named the Police Officer of the Year by the Metropolitan Police Department of D.C. in 2019. She also gained recognition for both her talents in the ring and service to her community when the Steve Harvey talk show profiled her as a “Real Life Super Hero”. Brown last fought on December 7, 2019, winning a unanimous decision against Simone Da Silva at the Dulles Sportsplex, in Sterling, VA.

“I’m so honored to be recognized by the WBC and to be listed among all of these great athletes and people from the boxing world,” said Brown. “I’m going to print out a few copies of the certificate, frame them, and give one to my mom in Florida. I’ve had other athletes reach out to congratulate me on social media. I’m just so thrilled and happy that I’m appreciated not only as an athlete but also as a first responder.

“I’ve been a Community Officer for the Washington, D.C., Police Department for the past five years. My job is to make sure people are safe and to let them know that they are not alone, especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic. Things have been really tough; the violent crime rate has spiked in D.C. Cops are putting their lives even more at risk now, having to save people in distress that may not be wearing masks or the proper protective equipment.

“A big part of my job is interacting with the community and this virus has turned policing upside down. I’m not able to comfort people the way I’m used to. I can’t come into people’s homes and, when writing up reports, I have to do it from six feet away. I wear a mask for my entire shift, which starts at 6:00am, but it’s important to stay safe.”

LesPierre (22-1-1, 10 KOs) last fought on December 5, 2019, at Terminal 5, in Manhattan, NY. He earned a unanimous decision against Roody Pierre Paul to rebound from his tough points loss to Maurice Hooker for the WBO super lightweight world title last March. Born in Trinidad and Tobago, LesPierre moved to the US at age six and was raised in the East Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY. He is managed by Josie Taveras and trained by Don Saxby out of Gleason’s Gym. When he’s not training, LesPierre has worked full-time at Mt. Sinai Hospital for the past 12 years in various positions.

“It is an honor to be acknowledged by the WBC and a great award to receive,” said LesPierre. “As a fighter, I want to play my part and be the best humanitarian I can be during this pandemic. I am happy that my actions outside of the ring were recognized by such a prestigious organization.

“My ENT (ear, nose and throat) department was considered high risk so I was deployed to the main area of the hospital, working primarily with nurses to help set up necessary equipment, provide medical supplies and prepare ICU units. Though the number of COVID-19 patients is decreasing, and it’s good that people are taking precautions to stay safe, this crisis is far from over. When the pandemic began, seeing dead bodies rolled past me every day was so distressing and bizarre, but it’s just important to stay composed and do your best in any given situation.”