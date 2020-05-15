Mike Tyson crowns Floyd Mayweather ‘the greatest fighter in 100 years’

WBN Staff

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has laid the biggest praise possible on ex-pound for pound king Floyd Mayweather.

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’, who is currently training for a comeback at 53, spoke in glowing terms when giving Conor McGregor a gee-up.

Tyson told UFC star, McGregor, he did well against Mayweather despite losing in ten rounds on the back of his one and only boxing match.

Speaking on his podcast, Tyson said of the 2017 cross-codes battle: “It’s a spectacle, but this is where it’s not a spectacle.

“Listen, he never really had a boxing match in his life, right? He went ten rounds with the greatest fighter in the last hundred years of boxing.

“He went 10 rounds, scoring punches. Did he accomplish something? Look what he had to fight against. And look at what he did when he fought against him.”

Conor replied with thanks, but it was the words stated in regards to Mayweather which caused the biggest head-turn.

The Irishman did state that he expects a second fight with Mayweather to go down in the near future, though. Another revelation.

“Thank you Mike, and just know that for the inevitable rematch, with the knowledge I now hold of Floyd’s style, plus under the tutelage of my old school boxing coach, I will crack the puzzle. I will beat Floyd. I promise my life on it.

“It is great to see you back Iron Mike,” he added.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER RETIRED

McGregor’s admission that he will face Mayweather again comes hot on the heels of the ‘Money’ man confirming his retirement.

In a cryptic interview with fighthype.com, Mayweather did say he would consider facing a non-boxer if it made business sense.

“Am I going to fight any fighters as of right now? – No, I’m retired. I’m retired from the sport of boxing,” he said.

“I’m training, having fun, and enjoying life. I don’t want for nothing. (But) I’m not retired from business.

“When I beat Conor McGregor, they said, ‘That ain’t 50 fights (50-0)’. But these guys are fighting and they are making a couple of dollars, they’re crazy.”