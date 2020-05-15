Michael Jordan would ignore Mike Tyson when he didn’t like a knockout

Phil Jay

Mike Tyson has revealed basketball great Michael Jordan would be critical of his knockouts when the pair were at the height of their powers.

During the 1980s and 1990s, Tyson and Jordan were two of the most well-known sportsmen on the planet. The pair would hang out regularly back in the day.

As Tyson bulldozed his way through all but a handful of opponents, Jordan would let ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ know when he wasn’t pleased with the manner of a KO.

“The moto can’t just be a knockout (when it comes to Michael Jordan). It’s got to be a spectacular knockout,” Tyson said on his Hotboxin’ Podcast with Jordan’s former Chicago Bulls team-mate Dennis Rodman.

“When I knock somebody out and it wasn’t to his liking. I’m not getting any love (from Mike). Even if the place went mad, it wasn’t to his liking the way he thought it should be done, (then) it was garbage.

“He wouldn’t talk to me. He would just drive. We are in the car and no one is saying nothing. Everyone loved it but him,” he added.







MICHAEL JORDAN – THE LAST DANCE

Jordan, who is renowned for being a meticulous perfectionist, is currently starring in a NetFlix series called ‘The Last Dance’.

The eight-part documentary focuses on Jordan’s final year. Plus, it looks back at MJ’s history with the Bulls dating from the 1984 draft to his swansong in 1998.

Alongside Rodman, Jordan formed a formidable trio with Scottie Pippen as the Bulls dominated the mid-1990s.

It charts Jordan’s amazing retirement and career-switch to baseball after claiming three NBA Championship titles. Jordan made a triumphant return to basketball in 1995 and went on to win two more NBA trophies.

Going for a ‘three-peat’ in the 1997-98 season, ‘The Last Dance’ reaches a climax as the team bids for ultimate glory.

The final part of ‘The Last Dance’, one of NetFlix’s most successful sports series, will be aired on May 18th.

Watch the full HotBoxin’ Podcast with Dennis Rodman HERE