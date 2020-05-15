Manny Pacquiao begins training as Floyd Mayweather confirms retirement

WBN Staff

📸 Stephanie Trapp

Former pound for pound king and top boxing star Manny Pacquiao is back in training after Floyd Mayweather turned his back on a second match-up.

Pacquiao was seen hitting the bag at home in the Philippines in a video obtained by World Boxing News this week.

Taking tentative steps to get fully fit to box, Pacquiao always looks in shape no matter what time of year it is. But the Senator has been busy in recent months helping out his country in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Defending his WBA welterweight title, which he took from Keith Thurman last July, has been far from his mind.

Now, just days on from Mayweather ruling out a rumored rematch, Pacquiao has begun work for his next challenge.

Who will that be?

Well, there are several names in the frame. The 147-pound division is packed with talent.

Errol Spence Jr. currently holds the IBF and WBC versions and would be a great choice for a three-belt battle. Whilst Terence Crawford and Mikey Garcia have both declared their interest in a clash with the eight-weight ruler.

Finally, Amir Khan could be an outside chance after informing WBN on his interest last month.

One man definitely off the menu, it seems, is Mayweather. Pacquiao’s 2015 conqueror reiterated his decision to hang up his gloves after defeating Tenshin Nasukawa in a 2018 exhibition.

“I’m retired. I’m through with boxing,” Mayweather told Fighthype.com. “It don’t hurt to stay in shape, you know.

“Your body is a temple and you only get one body. I’m just keeping it sharp. Not for boxing but for myself.

“I’m training fighters and just enjoying myself in this pandemic.

“I’m just staying in shape and helping the young up and coming generation to accomplish what they want to accomplish.

“It’s a bit like a car. You can’t just wash the car and keep the car clean. It’s not all about that outer shell. I’m in the gym just working out and cardio.

“I’m just trying to keep my body looking good on the outside. Also doing some other workouts to help the inner body.”







MANNY PACQUIAO CHANCES

Mayweather was linked to either fighting the ‘Pacman’ or another installment with Conor McGregor until COVID-19 put a three-month block on all boxing.

Behind-closed-doors events are slowly trickling through and being confirmed, with June a starting date for most major promoters.

As Pacquiao contemplates his next move at 41, the 43-year-old Mayweather has seemingly fought the last boxer of his career.

Therefore, the current champion has to look elsewhere.