Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder is next, then TWO Anthony Joshua fights

WBN Staff

📸 Lawrence Lustig / Ed Diller / Stacey Verbeek

Tyson Fury has told Anthony Joshua thanks but no thanks as the WBC heavyweight champion plows ahead with plans to fight Deontay Wilder again.

‘The Gypsy King’ is contracted to face Wilder for the third time. Despite promoter Eddie Hearn consistently stating a step aside was possible, Fury has moved to rule out any notion.

In a workout video with TV presenter Mark Wright, Fury clarified that Wilder is next before any formal negotiations can begin with AJ.

“We’ve got the Wilder rematch next and then the two AJ fights,” Fury told Wright. “Wilder has got a rematch clause.

“I’m not paying him (Wilder) no money to step aside. I’d rather take his scalp again.

“I’ll beat him in the ring, that’s how I’ll get him out of the way, not by paying him.

“I wouldn’t pay him two million to step aside. I’d rather give him another battering.

“I’m going to fight him again, hopefully by the end of the year, and then we’ll go into the biggest fight in (British) boxing history.

“We’re going to battle it out for all the gold.”

TYSON FURY RETURN

In a recent interview with WBN, Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum admitted he was in the dark on when any fights can take place.

“A unification may overrule a mandatory, but it doesn’t overrule a contract,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News.

“We’ve got a signed contract between Joshua and Pulev to fight each other.







“We can’t say, ‘oh you got to the IBF and they’ll give you relief on the mandatory. They might, they might not. But that’s irrelevant once a contract is signed.

“I talk to Eddie every week and I talk to Frank all the time. Obviously, we all want to do the best thing.

“But nobody really knows anymore, what the best thing is (due to coronavirus). This is going to be decided, where they can fight – when they can fight and under what circumstances they can fight, on a governmental level.

“Not really on a level of Boxing Commissions or the British Board,” he concluded.