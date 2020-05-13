Mike Tyson return no joke, proves why he’s the BIGGEST name in boxing

WBN Staff

The imminent return of former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson is a stark reminder that the two-time Pay-Per-View king remains the most recognized figure in all of boxing.

At 53, Tyson has declared ‘He’s back!’ and ready to rock ‘n’ roll against a ‘real boxer’ as soon as it is safe to do so.

A trilogy with Evander Holyfield remains the most likely avenue for ‘Iron’ Mike, though, as fans hold their breath for an announcement.

Skeptics continue to point to fifteen years ago when Tyson retired under a cloud, although the youngest top division ruler is a completely different character now.

Even trainer Rafael Cordeiro admitted his surprise on how good Tyson still is for his age.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Cordeiro told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. “He hasn’t hit mitts for almost 10 years. So I didn’t expect to see what I saw.

“I saw a guy with the same speed, same power as guys 21, 22 years old.

“For three weeks in a row, cardio, mitts, bags. Like I said before, 53 years old but when he puts his mind to it, his body inside the ring – he changes.”

Whether Tyson was just teasing with his promise of another fight, Cordeiro assured this wasn’t the case.

“It’s not a joke. I believe Mike fought against himself for a long, long time. He’s proud to be the Mike Tyson he is today.”

On who Tyson may face, Cordeiro concluded: “Could you imagine a third fight with Evander Holyfield?”







MIKE TYSON = BIG NEWS

For approaching two weeks now, and lockdown or not, Tyson has been the biggest media story around. It’s huge news.

Tyson has captured the imagination of the world and is putting smiles on faces during the harshest of times.

So whether it’s an exhibition with Holyfield with head guards and padded gloves or not, everyone should get behind Mike and champion his ambition.

There’s nothing negative to be said, as Tyson knows himself his limitations and would never put his health in any jeopardy whatsoever.

He’s still ‘The Baddest Man’ and there’s no doubting he’s still ‘The Biggest Name’ in boxing.