Boxeo Telemundo to highlight the amazing story of Orlando Cruz this week

RINGSIDE

Boxeo Telemundo, the #1 Spanish-language boxing program in the U.S., continues its special encore presentations this Friday, May 15 at 12 a.m. ET on Telemundo with the story of former World Champion Orlando “El Fenomeno” Cruz. The trailblazer fighter made history on Boxeo Telemundo as the first openly gay boxer.

Boxeo Telemundo will be broadcast on Telemundo and streamed on the Telemundo Deportes app highlighting the best bouts around each story and featuring special commentary from the experts to provide viewers with insights and anecdotes. Additional extensive news and content on TelemundoDeportes.com, including the fighters’ best moments following each episode.

Cruz joins Florida Boxing Hall of Famer Rene Giraldo and Edgar Lopez during the program to relive his most unforgettable Boxeo Telemundo bouts and his personal story as the first openly gay athlete in the sport.

The episode will highlight Cruz’ iconic fight from October 19, 2012 when he squared off against Jorge Pazos, his first bout after coming out and following his victory for the Featherweight Latino OMB Title.

The show will also showcase Cruz against Aalan Martínez in Las Vegas from March 15, 2013. This fight solidified him as the #1 contender in the featherweight division. Cruz went onto fight twice for world titles: WBO Featherweight (October 2013 vs. Orlando Salido) and WBO Lightweight (November 2016 vs. Terry Flanagan).

Boxeo Telemundo will culminate its featured encores next Friday, May 22 with a look back at the beginnings of 4-division champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

Debuting in 1989, Boxeo Telemundo has grown to become the #1 combat sports program in the U.S. among Hispanics, across broadcast and cable landscape. Since its launch, Boxeo Telemundo has broadcast over 350 title fights, showcasing some of the biggest boxing stars as they rose to stardom and won their first championship titles, earning a reputation as the show “where champions are born.”

Among these stars is Saúl Canelo Alvarez, who won his first pro boxing title on Boxeo Telemundo in 2008. Other notable Champions featured include Juan Manuel Marquez, Diego Corrales, Carlos Maussa, Floyd Mayweather, Israel Vázquez, Wilfredo Vázquez, Rafael Ruelas, Jorge Solis and many others.

In addition, renowned boxing Hall of Famers have also appeared on the show including Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera and Felix Trinidad.