WBC Top 40 @ Heavyweight (MAY 2020): Whyte, Wilder, Usyk form queue

WBN Staff

After skipping a month of updates due to the coronavirus crisis, the World Boxing Council has now released the heavyweight ratings for May 2020.

As you can imagine, not many changes are able to be undertaken. In fact, the entire World Boxing Council Top 15 voluntary positions remain untouched.

It’s lower down the list where slight alterations are made.

Frank Sanchez, Martin Bakole, Tony Yoka, and Junior Fa make slight improvements to their respective positions.

Meanwhile, Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan and Joel Tambwe Djeko of Belgium are replaced in the final two Top 40 spots by Russian Apti Davtaev and Australian Dempsey McKean.

Top of the pile remains former WBC Heavyweight ruler Deontay Wilder, who lost his title after a five-year reign to current green belt-holder Tyson Fury.

Ex-undisputed cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk was given a handy boost after scoring a winning debut at 200 pounds and remains in second.

Oscar Rivas, Luis Ortiz, Andy Ruiz Jr., and Joseph Parker occupy the third to sixth places. Whilst Daniel Dubois, Filip Hrgovic, and previous rivals Alexander Povetkin and Michael Hunter make up the remaining slots in the top ten.

Interim heavyweight title-holder Dillian Whyte awaits his opportunity to fight for the heavyweight strap. The Briton was given a date of February 2021 to get his chance.

With COVID-19 putting firm brakes on boxing for some months, that deadline is fully expected to be extended.

HEAVYWEIGHT – WBC TOP 40 (March 2020)

CHAMPION: Tyson Fury

Interim Champion: Dillian Whyte

1/ Deontay Wilder (US)

2/ Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine)

3/ Oscar Rivas (Colombia/Canada)

4/ Luis Ortiz (Cuba)

5/ Andy Ruiz Jr. (Mexico/US)

6/ Joseph Parker (New Zealand)

7/ Daniel Dubois (GB) SILVER/COMM/BBBofC

8/ Filip Hrgovic (Croatia) INTL

9/ Alexander Povetkin (Russia)

10/ Michael Hunter (US)

11/ Joe Joyce (GB)

12/ Dereck Chisora (GB)

13/ Charles Martin (US)

14/ Efe Ajagba (Nigeria/US) * CBP/P

15/ Agit Kabayel (Germany)





VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF

16/ Robert Helenius (Finland)

17/ Adam Kownacki (US)

18/ Carlos Takam (Cameroon)

19/ Frank Sanchez (Cuba)

20/ Hughie Fury (GB)

21/ Dominic Breazeale (US)

22/ Arslanbek Makhmudov (Russia/Canada) NABF

23/ Evgeny Romanov (Russia)

24/ Martin Bakole (Congo/GB)

25/ Simon Kean (Canada) INTL Silver

26/ Bryant Jennings (US)

27/ Sergey Kuzmin (Russia)

28/ Marco Huck (GB)

29/ Tony Yoka (France)

30/ Otto Wallin (Sweden)

31/ Junior Fa (New Zealand)

32/ Zhilei Zhang (China)

33/ Nathan Gorman (GB)

34/ Jermaine Franklin (US)

35/ Lukasz Rozanski (Poland)

36/ Gerald Washington (US)

37/ Cassius Chaney (US)

38/ Hussein Muhamed (Germany)

39/ Apti Davtaev (Russia)

40/ Dempsey McKean (Australia)

* CBP/P = Awaiting Clean Boxing Program clearance.