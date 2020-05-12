12
May
2020

WATCH: Jamel Herring discusses lockdown, Carl Frampton fight and more

WBN Staff 12/05/2020
Jamel Herring Terence Crawford

📷 Mikey Williams

Current world super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring checked into the Black Eye Barber Shop this week to talk all things boxing.

Subjects covered included mental health issues, the lockdown situation, and a potential battle with Carl Frampton.

Also, the American skirted over possible clashes between Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, plus Terence Crawford vs Kell Brook.

Finally, Herring talked about the Olympics and his career in the US Marines.

Johnny Nelson, Anthony Crolla, and Richard Poxon caught up with the champ Jamel Herring. Talking his own battles to becoming champion and his ambitions in the sport!

WATCH BELOW:

INFO & LINK

Black Eye is hosted by former world champions Johnny Nelson, Anthony Crolla and boxing manager Richard Poxon.

