Evander Holyfield forced to prove Mike Tyson didn’t bite his whole ear off

WBN Staff

Evander Holyfield has been forced to clarify that he does indeed have two ears despite old rival Mike Tyson chewing on one back in 1997.

During the infamous ‘Bite Fight’, Holyfield lost part of his ear that Tyson spat out on the floor. It was attempted to reattach, but the chunk was too far gone.

Now – years on, Holyfield has become a meme for the millennial generation. Some believe ‘The Real Deal’ only has one working lobe.

The meme doing the rounds sees Holyfield attempting to wear a mask to protect himself from coronavirus. The garment obviously won’t fit around his head as there’s nothing to hold it on one side.

Taking it in good jest, as always, Holyfield took to social media.

“Why does everyone act like I only have one ear,” said Holyfield before displaying that he can indeed hold up a mask.

Why does everyone act like I only have one ear 👂🏿😷🤔#besafe @MikeTyson 🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WuwOmnT0hN — Evander Holyfield (@holyfield) May 12, 2020

In a recent interview with TMZ, Evander Holyfield declared his interest in another meeting with Tyson are both are embarking on a comeback.

“I’m always thinking that the person who takes care of themselves well are the ones that tend to last, even though I’m four years older than (Mike Tyson). It would be no problem.

“You know my manager he has been talking and all that. But the fact is with me the only person I would really ask is Riddick Bowe because we are buddies.”







EVANDER HOLYFIELD vs TYSON III

Pressed on whether Tyson vs Holyfield III is possible, he answered: “I would think so.

“You know life is about two people really trusting each other and what can we do now. There is a lot of things Mike and I have done together that works.

“Obviously people like to see the two best people. Some people didn’t get the chance to see Mike and I.

“Everything is opinionated now about who the best is. I was the best of my era, I felt.

“I can’t have anyone take a cheap shot at me I’m a little too old to get that stuff happening to me. The body doesn’t come back as well.”