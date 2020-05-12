Evander Holyfield camp video points to Mike Tyson ‘Bite Fight three-peat’

WBN Staff

📸 Showtime

Evander Holyfield has admitted a third fight with Mike Tyson could be on the cards as the 57-year-old posted a workout video of his own.

‘The Real Deal’ unleashed as tamer 23-second clip on the back of Tyson unleashing ‘24 Seconds of Terror‘ a few hours earlier.

Holyfield is always in great shape, but approaching 60 you cannot fault the legend’s commitment.

As the pair post almost simultaneous social media activity, you have to wonder how long fans will have to wait until the inevitable trilogy announcement comes.

Tyson and Holyfield are set to collide in a charity bout, potentially by the end of the year, a full 23 years on from their last meeting.

The infamous ‘Bite Fight’ is remembered as one of the most controversial top division clashes of all time. Tyson took a chunk out of Holyfield’s ear as he lost for the second time to the two-weight great.

Despite bad blood on the night, Holyfield quickly forgave Tyson and they became firm friends afterward.

EVANDER HOLYFIELD EAR

In his 2013 book ‘The Undisputed Truth’, Tyson explained what happened in that second fight.

“The crowd started going crazy. They could feel that the fight had really shifted. And that’s when he butted me again. I started feeling weary like I was blacking out a little, but my anger and adrenaline jolted me back.

“I just wanted to kill him. Anybody watching could see that the head butts were so overt. I was furious, I was an undisciplined soldier and I lost my composure. So I bit him in the ear!”







He continued: “People think that I spit my mouthpiece out to bite him, but I didn’t. From that point on, I don’t remember too much because I was so enraged.

“When I looked at the tape, I must have spit the piece of his earlobe on the canvas because I was pointing to it. It was, like, “Yeah, you take that.”

“They actually found that piece after the fight and tried to sew it back on but it didn’t take.

Now, over two decades on, it’s increasingly likely we will see a four-round three-peat of the saga.

