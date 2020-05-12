Youngster branded ‘The New Mike Tyson’ backed to KO Deontay Wilder

WBN Staff

📸 Mikey Williams

Deontay Wilder has been offered the chance to fight a young and undefeated British heavyweight named the second coming of the great Mike Tyson.

Bulldozer Daniel Dubois, who is 14-0 with 13 knockouts at the age of 22, could be in a position to face Wilder by 2021, according to his promoter Frank Warren.

Since making the announcement, Warren has set about gaining opinions from those who know Dubois. All of whom have backed ‘DDD’ to punish the ex-WBC champion.

A fellow knockout artist, Wilder facing Dubois’ could be one of Heavyweight boxing’s big fights of 2021′. That’s the added opinion of the British title holder’s coach Martin Bowers.

“It’s a fight that in about 12 months would be a fantastic one for the fans,” said Bowers.

“Dan has a massive job to do against Joe, and Wilder is fighting Tyson again in his next fight.

“I get the appeal of Daniel and Wilder. They are two big bangers, but Daniel can also box. Right now, we have one job to do and that is beating Joe.”

Tunde Ajayi, who trains another Warren star in Anthony Yarde, predicted Dubois could follow stablemate Tyson Fury in beating down ‘The Bronze Bomber’.

“I fancy Daniel to knockout Wilder,” pointed out Ajayi. “Daniel is young, hungry, and ready to go.

"But before we talk Wilder he has to beat Joe Joyce and that is no foregone conclusion.







DEONTAY WILDER vs FURY III

“Tyson Fury was never looked on as a puncher but look what he did to Deontay Wilder. Daniel is a KO artist so what’s to say and he can’t do the same to Wilder.

“Wilder is still a danger and will be for Fury, but Daniel is only going to get better and is young enough to bounce back if he loses.”

Ajayi first met 22-year-old Dubois when the hot prospect was still at school and boxing for Lynn ABC. He’s now dubbed ‘The New Mike Tyson‘ by many.

“Daniel’s Dad told me when I met him for the first time years ago that he wanted him to be one of the world’s youngest Heavyweight champions in history.

“We’re talking stars aligning because he’s on the way.

“Daniel doesn’t say a lot, but if he beats Joe then he is out there and ready for them all.”