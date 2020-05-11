WATCH: ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson posts 24 seconds of TERROR

WBN Staff

Mike Tyson has shared a video montage of his recent exploits in the gym and it must be said the clip is a frightening 24 seconds of terror.

The man is still a machine at the ripe old age of 53.

Obviously, in conjunction with a paid post from smartcups.com, Tyson uploaded an Instagram video that went viral within seconds.

Accompanying the action was the words, ‘Anything is possible when you are smart about it. Train Smart. Recover Smarter’ alongside a reference to his sponsor.

That aside, Tyson looks unreal in camp with trainer Rafael Cordeiro. Whoever faces Tyson in his first outing since retirement is a brave man.

‘I’m Back!’ declared Tyson in the video, just days after the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ outlined his plans to fight again.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rubbishing an offer from former rugby Sonny Bill Williams, Tyson stated his intentions to take on a real fighter, a real boxer in the current climate.

Strong words from the New Yorker, who has been linked to a third fight with old adversary Evander Holyfield.

‘The Real Deal’ is also out of retirement and trying his hand at a charity exhibition. It’s not hard to put two and two together to get four, in this instance.

Tyson vs Holyfield III is big business, whenever it takes place and for good causes or not. At this point, it seems the most logical explanation.

Shannon Briggs is another name that crops up as ‘The Cannon’ is still active at the age of 48. Briggs recently signed a Bare Knuckle deal but definitely could be persuaded to lace up the gloves again.







MIKE TYSON IS BACK

Whoever it is, they will have their hands full. Mike Tyson looks lean, mean, and ready to devour his prey.

Those hooks are lethal, his combinations are on point and you’d have to consider whether some of the also-ran heavyweights of the day could even cope with him.

In better shape now that he was fifteen years ago, and certainly in a better place, ‘Iron’ Mike is certainly on the scene again and writing another chapter of his story.

Watch this space.