Lucas Bahdi earns Mayoral praise, stays focused during lockdown

Canada prospect Lucas Bahdi earned praise from Niagara Falls’ Major Jim Diodati recently as the super-lightweight stays focused on keeping in shape.

As people around the world real with the coronavirus pandemic, Bahdi has been isolating himself in a remote location and training hard.

Mayor Diodati paid a visit to Bahdi, whilst social distancing of course, and cannot wait until the 26-year-old is back in action.

“The City of Niagara Falls is proud and honored to have a world-class athlete like Lucas Bahdi,” said Diodati. “We are 100% behind him and we look forward to having him bring big fights to our city!”

Manager Phil Lo Greco, a top contender in his own right at welterweight, outlined this decision Bahdi took during the quarantine.

“Lucas decided to isolate himself in the woods. He just wants to stay focused during this pandemic living in the RV.”

Bahdi was delighted with the support as he was also joined by Olympian Mike Strange during his camp.

“Honored to have the support from our Mayor Jim Diodati and Councilor Mike Strange! They came by to watch me in camp and support my journey.

“I’m making the most out of every day. Getting comfortable with the uncomfortable separates the good from the great,” stated Bahdi.

With his last outing in February, where he moved to 9-0 under the guidance of Lo Greco, Bahdi once again impressed.







PROMISE

Retiring Carlos Lopez Marmolejo in just one round, Bahdi is already living up to the promise Lo Greco saw when taking him on.

“I’m pleased to announce that I’ve signed boxing’s hottest prospect, in my opinion,” Lo Greco told WBN upon making his acquisition.

“Lucas is 8-0, with 8 KO’s. He’s a decorated amateur who was knocking guys out at an international level.

“That’s when you know he is a puncher, especially when doing that in the amateurs at a high level.”

As soon as the lockdown ends and boxing is back on the agenda, Bahdi will no doubt be ready for anything.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay