EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Kumuteo talks lockdown, future and boxing heroes

Boxing prospect Jonathan Kumuteo knows all about fighting through adversity after recovering from a horrible skin condition earlier in his life.

The 24-year-old underwent a skin-graft operation which helped him refocus fully on his career inside the ring.

Now, with Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren in his corner, Kumuteo is ready to embark on his stint in the paid ranks.

Like the rest of us, Kumuteo has to wait it out for the coronavirus outbreak to be controlled, which has already given the youngster food for thought.

Kumuteo was due to make his pro debut with a date penciled in until COVID-19 put an indefinite delay blockade in the way.

WBN began by asking Kumuteo if the postponement was tough to take after what he’d been through in the past.

He exclusively told World Boxing News: “It wasn’t such a hard pill to swallow as some may think if they were in my position.

“I have already been practicing patience during my recovery and this is simply another time to re-apply that way of thinking.

“As much as it is frustrating, I understand first-hand the importance of health and are therefore taking this time to go back to the drawing board. To prepare for an even better professional boxing debut once the sport has been given the green light.”

And what are his hopes for the immediate future?

“Due to the pandemic, I have no idea when professional sports will return. However, I’d love to have at least five fights in my first year as a professional boxer.

"By this time next year, I WILL be an undefeated prospect, climbing the rankings and empowering the youth."







JONATHAN KUMUTEO – WELTERWEIGHT

All set to enter a British welterweight division brimming with the talents of Josh Kelly, Conor Benn, and more, Kumuteo is taking things one step at a time.

“The domestic scene in the UK, in and around welterweight, is action packed – to say the least. But I prefer to concentrate on myself as I am my only competition.

“I look up to Anthony Joshua and Floyd Mayweather as to what they were able to achieve in the sport. They are on my shortlist of past and present champions to study on a daily basis.”

Kumuteo has been lucky enough to spend time in the gym with Joshua as he hones his ring craft. This will no doubt stand him in good stead once his career does get going in the coming weeks and months.

