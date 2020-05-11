Bookmakers reveal surprising odds for Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder

WBN Staff

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder colliding in a powerhouse heavyweight title bout have brought about eyebrow-raising odds from the bookmakers.

Odds were released on several potential bouts, alongside side some highly hopeful ones, one of which was Joshua vs Wilder.

Plenty of fractions make the list, and have plenty of choice for the pugilistic punters.

But it’s the manner of those odds which may bring divide on either side of the Atlantic.

Joshua, currently the holder of four title belts, and Wilder – one of the most fearsome punchers in the sport – cannot be split. The fractions are dead-level, with Joshua and Wilder both 5/4 to win and the draw at 25/1.

Just months ago, and before Tyson Fury dethroned Wilder, the American as a heavy favorite. Due to the fact both have been humbled in recent times, it could simply come down to who lands first.







DEONTAY WILDER vs WHYTE

Deontay Wilder taking on Joshua’s stablemate and former opponent Dillian Whyte brings about another story. Wilder is a big favorite at odds of 4/9. Wilder vs Usyk? – A similar story in favor of the ‘Bronze Bomber’.

Fury vs Joshua has ‘The Gypsy King’ favored at 1/2 and 2/7 if he entertains Wilder again in the future.

Andy Ruiz Jr. comes into the equation if he signs to fight Wilder. Bookies don’t give the ex-champ much of a chance at 4/1.

Other match-ups include a return to action for Andre Ward, possibly facing Canelo Alvarez. Bookmakers are also unable to separate the pair.

Canelo was due to battle Billy Joe Saunders on Cinco de Mayo until coronavirus hit. The Mexican remains a huge favorite at 1/7 if the bout does go ahead.

Finally, the recently-signed ‘Heaviest Boxing Match Ever’ between World’s Strongest Men Eddie Hall and Thor Bjornsson sees the man who broke the other’s record given the edge.

Bjornsson topped Hall’s half a ton deadlift by the slightest of margins recently. But Hall contesting the fact that it was out of competition has led to the pair wanting to trade blows.

The fight will go down in September 2021, one year after an initial agreement. COVID-19 means the fight is on hold.