EXCLUSIVE: Juan Manuel Marquez just didn’t need Manny Pacquiao V

Mexican legend Juan Manuel Marquez astutely put himself in a position where he didn’t have to accept the advances of Manny Pacquiao for a fifth fight.

Knocking out the Filipino Senator in 2012 instantly led to a flurry of activity over fight number five. This lasted for a good three years, initially.

But eight years on, Pacquiao vs Marquez continues to hit the headlines as one of the major boxing stories of what might have been.

WBN caught up with Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum to discuss the matter. The Top Rank boss explained why Marquez didn’t need to accept what is reported to have been a nine-figure offer.

“Marquez was done dealing with the blows to head when he stepped away,” Arum revealed to World Boxing News. “The one thing about Marquez is he’s very intelligent.

“Even in 2013, he was very astute, financially. He saved his money and invested it in real estate and other very good investments.

“At that point, after he knocked out Manny Pacquiao, he was probably one of the best fixed financial fighters in the world. He was a very wealthy man.

“I mean, I visited him a couple of times in Mexico City and he lived extraordinarily well. He belonged to the best clubs.

“So he wasn’t like a normal fighter. How was he going to be intrigued by a big purse?

"All he wanted in his career was that win over Manny. That was the crowning achievement and nothing would have enticed him back," he added.







MANNY PACQUIAO DOWN

Marquez is rumored to have turned his nose up at a $100 million offer from Pacquiao, such was the desperation to erase the memory.

The ‘Punch heard around the World’ was a stunning one. It sent shockwaves through Pacquiao and his people in one solid blow.

That right hand changed the course of history. It can be argued that Pacquiao wasn’t the same for quite some time.

It came from nothing, and as Pacquiao was dominating the saga for the first time in his career. Those first five rounds seemed to prove a formality was on the cards.

Marquez changed all that. There was no way he would give more ground to Pacquiao after three previous decisions went against him.

