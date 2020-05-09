Shannon Briggs pitches TAG-TEAM BOXING idea to Mike Tyson

WBN Staff

Former WBO heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs has offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.

‘The Cannon’ stated in a recent interview his tongue-in-cheek intentions to team up with Tyson to face Evander Holyfield or Wladimir Klitschko.

Briggs’ words came as Tyson and Holyfield are both back in training for a potential trilogy fight despite being 53 and 57 respectively.

Speaking to Fighthype.com, the 48-year-old New Yorker said: “Me and Mike Tyson tag team boxing versus Holyfield and Klitschko. What do you think?

“Or what about Holyfield and James Tony if Klitschko is scared. Me and mike versus anybody! Tag-team history champ!

“Nobody wants to fight me. I will fight anybody cyber or physical,” he added.

It’s no wonder Briggs potentially wants to be exclusive with Tyson. The ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ has whipped himself into magnificent shape.

The younger man may want to avoid trading blows with one of the biggest punchers ever.

A recent report Briggs was due to face Tyson in a Bare Knuckle battle went viral despite being fake.

A fake account of BKFC boss David Feldman had stated: “I would like to announce that both Shannon Briggs and Mike Tyson have agreed to fight each other in the main event of BKFC 12.”

The real Feldman then said: “FYI, someone created a fake profile of me. I did not announce Mike Tyson vs Shannon Briggs.”







IRON MIKE TYSON

‘Iron’ Mike has dropped a ton of weight over the years after spiraling into a depression after retirement in 2005.

Losing to Danny Williams and Kevin McBride soured the end of Tyson’s first career. It’s now thought the youngest ever heavyweight champ wants to add another chapter to erase the memory.

Holyfield is the first name that springs to mind for a trilogy meeting on the back of the pair sharing two famous fights in the 1990s.

Who knows, maybe Briggs could then face the winner.