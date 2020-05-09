Floyd Mayweather says he’s ‘through with boxing’, will NEVER fight again

WBN Staff

📸 Frank Micelotta

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has broken his silence on whether or not he will actually fight again in the near future.

The 43-year-old stated in 2019 that he would return for two more events in 2020. But that was until coronavirus scuppered everyone’s plans.

In recent weeks, Mayweather has returned to the gym, leading to speculation the five-weight world champion would rematch Manny Pacquiao.

It’s no secret Pacquiao is interested in defending his WBA welterweight crown against Mayweather, although the American says he has no further plans to fight.

“I’m retired. I’m through with boxing,” Mayweather told Fighthype.com. “It don’t hurt to stay in shape, you know.

“Your body is a temple and you only get one body. I’m just keeping it sharp. Not for boxing but for myself.

“I’m training fighters and just enjoying myself in this pandemic.

“I’m just staying in shape and helping the young up and coming generation to accomplish what they want to accomplish.

“It’s a bit like a car. You can’t just wash the car and keep the car clean. It’s not all about that outer shell. I’m in the gym just working out and cardio.

"I'm just trying to keep my body looking good on the outside. Also doing some other workouts to help the inner body."







FLOYD MAYWEATHER – NEVER SAY NEVER

This is not the first time Mayweather has reiterated his desire to keep the gloves firmly hung up only to make a sensational comeback.

But approaching his mid-forties, there was hope among his fans there could be the last dance for the ‘Money’ man.

Plenty of current boxers have name-dropped Floyd Mayweather in recent times. They include Amir Khan, Errol Spence, and Pacquiao himself.

Judging by what Mayweather is doing in the gym, taking his words as gospel at this point in time could be a mistake.

Who knows if Mayweather already has something big in the pipeline, even if that would be some sort of exhibition.

Mike Tyson, who is ten years Mayweather’s senior, is back in camp for his return in four-rounders. Therefore, you can never definitively state that this is the end of Mayweather as a fighter.

All will be revealed in the coming weeks and months as Mayweather sticks to plans to nurture young prospects into world title-holders.