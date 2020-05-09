Floyd Mayweather taunts Canelo, ‘I made his entire contract in 28 minutes!’

WBN Staff

📸 Tom Casino / Showtime

Floyd Mayweather has taken a recent phone call interview as an opportunity to take a dig at the current pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez.

‘Money’, who reigned at the top of the WBN P4P List on many occasions and for a record period, is not impressed with the current Canelo contract.

Canelo inked a $365 million deal with DAZN for a period of up to five years and beyond. Mayweather believes that’s merely a drop in the ocean due to his earning power.

Mayweather reminded the four-weight world champion of his last two professional contests against Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and Conor McGregor in 2017.

CANELO

Both acquired over four million Pay-Per-View buys, dwarfing Canelo, and stand as the number one and two on the all-time list.

Two million is the highest hit by Canelo so far.

“If I’m not mistaken, Canelo got something like eleven fights right, for 300 something million. I got that in one night,” he pointed out to Fighthype.com.

“I got that (what Canelo signed for over five years) in 28 minutes. You know, I got Canelo’s entire contract in 28 minutes.

“I made over $300 million twice. And it only took me like, 36 minutes and 28 minutes. We can round it off and say one hour. In one hour I made $650 million.”

On digs at the way his career ended as a cash-printing exercise in making the right moves monetarily, the self-professed ‘TBE’ was unconcerned.

“You gotta love my story, The American Dream. I took the hard route, but I made it look easy,” he said.

“I’m very, very happy with how my career went. I don’t have to fight anymore.

“To those fighters who want to call me out, ‘I’m happy and I’m retired, ” Mayweather concluded.







50-0

At 50-0, Mayweather is already in the history books despite consistent rumors of a return to action.

During the same interview, the 43-year-old confirmed there will be no more Floyd Mayweather headlining events in the future.

“I’m retired. I’m through with boxing.”

Errol Spence, Amir Khan, and Conor McGregor have all expressed interest in fighting Mayweather in the last twelve months. Furthermore, old rival Manny Pacquiao tops most fans votes on who they’d like to see Mayweather in with next.

Canelo is no longer an issue due to weight.

Rumors may now finally subside, despite the ring legend consistently hitting the gym to keep himself in shape.