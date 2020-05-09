Adrien Broner, Chris Eubank Jr. among PBC Fighters appearing on social media next week

RINGSIDE

Boxing fans can continue to keep up with their favorite Premier Boxing Champions fighters next week with another stellar lineup of stars, champions and contenders set to appear on PBC social media platforms providing updates and more during social distancing.

Unified Super Welterweight World Champion Jeison Rosario appears on “Time Out With Ray Flores” live on the PBC Instagram page this Monday, May 11 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Light heavyweight contender Marcus Browne and middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. will appear on the PBC Podcast with hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal. The Podcast will be available on Wednesday, May 13 on the PBC website, iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreaker and other outlets.

Former world champion Robert Easter Jr. will appear in the “At Home With…” series, hanging out live on the PBC Facebook page on Wednesday, May 13 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. Plus, former four-division world champion Adrien Broner will also appear on “At Home With…” live on the PBC Facebook page on Friday, May 15 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

Bantamweight World Champion Guillermo Rigondeaux will appear on “Going The Distance” on the PBC YouTube page on Thursday, May 14. Rigondeaux will break down his exciting showdown against Julio Ceja at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

In addition, “PBC Replay” will feature a replay of the full televised card for the Caleb Plant vs. Jose Uzcategui world title showdown on the PBC YouTube page on Saturday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

This week’s schedule features PBC stars continuing to engage with fans from their own homes. Stay tuned. There’s more to come.