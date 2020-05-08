Lockdown takes it’s toll as Conor McGregor agrees Oscar De La Hoya fight

WBN Staff

The coronavirus lockdown is causing a few fighters to go stir crazy judging by the latest spat between Conor McGregor and Oscar De La Hoya.

On the back of boxing being stuck in a timewarp with impending returns for Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield, Oscar De La Hoya threw his hat into the ring.

The Golden Boy boss stated he’d be able to knock McGregor out in just two rounds despite being SIXTEEN years his senior

De La Hoya, a ten-time former world champion, made his statement as McGregor continues to pursue a rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

The ‘Money’ man is yet to accept the UFC star’s advances. Oscar De La Hoya then cut in to make his eye-gouging remarks.

The Olympic gold medalist says he could get the job done against McGregor eight rounds earlier than Mayweather. This is despite far more inactivity than his ex-opponent.

For his part, McGregor has accepted. A move that has been greeted with skepticism.

I accept your challenge, Oscar de la Hoya,” said McGregor via social media. But judging by some of the Irishman’s recent posts he may be feeling the effects of quarantine.

OSCAR DE LA HOYA in MMA

UFC 249 takes place this weekend under controversial circumstances. McGregor is not scheduled to appear.

In his last fight, McGregor batter Donald Cerrone with ease to erase the memory of a painful loss to Khabib.

When he does return to the octagon, it’s anyone’s guess who will be in the opposite corner. It certainly won’t be De La Hoya.

Oscar has no real interest in Conor McGregor, other than berating his skills as a fighter. The pair just don’t see eye-to-eye.

A recent venture into MMA ended badly for Oscar De La Hoya. The promoter has since gone cold on promoting Mixed Martial Arts.

