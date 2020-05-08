Manny Pacquiao accused of faking Floyd Mayweather injury by doctor

WBN Staff

An injury suffered by boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in a 2015 loss to career nemesis Floyd Mayweather has been branded fake by a sports doctor.

Pacquiao cited a bad shoulder ailment after dropping a drab decision to Mayweather in what was the most lucrative fight in history.

The Las Vegas extravaganza was then subsequently branded a waste of money. Some fans even attempting to sue over the $99.95 Pay-Per-View price.

Dr. Pietro Baio, who has worked with Phil Lo Greco and was appearing on the welterweight’s ‘Culinary Fighter‘ YouTube show, accused the ‘Pacman’ of making it up.

Explaining his reasons why – Baio was in no doubt that Pacquiao’s revelation came out of sheer embarrassment for the manner of the Mayweather domination.

“So, we go back to the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao and Pacquiao saying he had a shoulder injury,” said Baio. “You know, looking at that fight, and being a chiropractor and physiologist, I sort of call bull**** on that.

“Simply because of the fact that it wasn’t an issue the whole fight. You didn’t seem him holding his shoulder. You didn’t seem them rubbing him in the corner.

“He was able to hold his arm up and to throw his punches. If that shoulder itself is injured or he has a rotator cuff injury, he’s not going to be able to do that.

MANNY PACQUIAO TREATMENT

On Pacquiao showing pictures of pre-fight treatment, Baio added:

“Once again, you can get a video of anybody giving you an injection of anything. He might have just gotten a cortisone shot before or after just to decrease inflammation.

“The thing to me is, if you look at the fight he was consistently fighting the same way. The shoulder was never an issue – until he lost.

“In the boxing world, you never know what’s real and what’s fake. I’m going to sit here as a professional. I’m going to say that was fake.







“He lost. Floyd did his thing. I knew how Floyd was going to fight and Pacquiao wasn’t prepared for that.

“So, moving forward, he came up with an injury to say why he didn’t perform as well as his Filipino fans would have wanted him to.

Pacquiao has since been linked to a rematch with Mayweather once the current lockdown situation relaxes.

Furthermore, Mayweather is back in training for the first time seriously in over two years.