Andy Ruiz Jr. begins training with Canelo coach Eddy Reynoso

Ex-unified top division ruler Andy Ruiz Jr. has finally sewn the seeds of his impending partnership with Canelo trainer Eddy Reynoso.

After months of speculation, it’s been confirmed that Reynoso will be in charge of training the former heavyweight champion.

Through social networks, Reynoso published: “Welcome to the team, Andy. Let’s hit em and good!”

The post came along with a photo in which he is seen next to Canelo Álvarez and Ruiz himself.

This will be the third coach that the boxer has in recent times. His last two trainers were Abel Sánchez and Manny Robles.

It is unknown when Ruiz will return to the ring, but it is rumored that – pandemic permitting – it could be in September.

CANELO – WBA

Ruiz took the World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Champion belt from Anthony Joshua, among others. Canelo also holds a WBA strap.

Ruiz, officially joined Team Canelo to be trained by Eddy and Chepo Reynoso.

Eddy himself published a video on @CaneloTeam Instagram account to welcome Ruiz, who faces a new stage in his career and intends to become world champion again, now with a different training team and in a new setting.

Ruiz was rumored to be joining Canelo Team months ago. In fact, a few weeks ago, the fighter told WBA president Gilberto Jesús Mendoza through an Instagram Live that there were advanced talks.







The Mexican star surprised the world last year when he knocked out Joshua and became the first Mexican ruler at 200 pounds plus in history.

But when he came back for a rematch in December, he lost the crown in a performance far beneath the first match.

“The Destroyer” admitted that he didn’t train properly for the fight and that that played a big part in his defeat.

Canelo was present to watch in Saudi.

Now, under Reynoso’s command and alongside Canelo, he aims to return to the top of boxing and become a champion again.