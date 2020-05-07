Pro boxing event confirmed for August 8 during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

RINGSIDE

From bikers to boxers, a partnership between a biker-run boxing team and the world’s largest motorcycle and music festival will deliver high-impact entertainment this August during the 80th anniversary of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Team Certified Promotions and the Sturgis Buffalo Chip® have teamed up to present “The Takeover” professional boxing event on Aug. 8, 2020 at the legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip. This historic professional boxing event will feature two ABO title bouts and will be broadcast live worldwide through Adversary Sports Entertainment directly from Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

The Takeover will be featured on the opening weekend of the Sturgis Rally, preceding a headlining knockout performance from rock band Shinedown.

Team Certified Sports is the first-ever professional boxing team founded by a motorcycle club. Coach Ernie Haines, whose family has had MC chapters for over 16 years, dreamed up the idea of bringing professional boxing to the largest gathering of bikers anywhere because it promises to be one of the most unique boxing events in the history of the world.

When Team Certified Sports makes the transition from the road to the ring at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, some real heavy hitters will come out to play.

The ASE team will be led by broadcast producer and boxing hall-of-famer Ira Glass, and will include Emmy Award winning program host Jay Adams, Florida Boxing Hall of Fame play-by-play color commentator Bob Alexander, and TV sports commentary announcer Dan Hewitt.

“The lineup of fighters will be announced soon and will be action packed”, says M. Talley of Team Certified Sports.

Special guests at the event include:

• “Sugar” Ray Seals, the 1972 American boxing Olympic gold medalist and former NABF and USBA middleweight champion

• Craig Houk, a retired pro fighter and CEO of the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame

• Leon J. Muhammad, who worked with eight world champions, including heavyweight champs Muhammad Ali and Michael Spinks

Team Certified Sports and Buffalo Chip President Rod Woodruff are determined to broadcast this competitive boxing card for free.

“It’s important for fans to be able to share the sports they love with the people they love, and we won’t allow cost to be a factor,” says Tom Reed of Team Certified Sports.

For more information about the boxing event, fans may access Team Certified Promotions’ website (www.teamcertifiedpromotions.com) and email at Teamcertifiedsports@yahoo.com for more information, including sponsorship and investment opportunities.

For more information about the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, or to purchase passes fans may visit www.BuffaloChip.com.