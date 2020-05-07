NYSBHOF & Ring 8 assist boxing personnel during COVID-19 crisis

RINGSIDE

The jointly established COVID-19 fund by New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF) and Ring 8 distributed more than $5,000 last month to assist New York and New Jersey boxers and boxing personnel in financial need due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All applicants needed to be licensed (NYSAC, NJSAC or USA Boxing). Many boxers, trainers, cut men and the boxing personnel are independent contractors in need of financial support during this trying time.

“We wanted to help people in boxing whose livelihoods have been so adversely affected by this pandemic,” NYSBHOF present Bob Duffy said. “I’d like to thank Ring 8 president Charley Norkus for partnering with us, along with Ring 8 board members Ron McNair, Bobby Bartels and Henry Hascup.

“I’d especially like to thank Lou DiBella for his generous contribution, as well as Dave “Scooter” Honig and boxer Richard Kiley for their donations. And Peter Frutkoff, among others, for all of his hard work getting the word out about the fund.”

“As president of Ring 8,” Charles Norkus, Jr. added, “I was honored to be part of this group relief fund to assist those who were in need. I am glad that in more than 60 years of existence, Ring 8 still assists those in need from the boxing community.”