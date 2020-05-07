Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield III expected after shock announcement

WBN Staff

Evander Holyfield has followed old rival, Mike Tyson, in confirming his intentions to fight in boxing exhibition matches for charity.

The four-time world heavyweight champion and former undisputed cruiserweight king made a shock announcement days after a cryptic social media post.

It seems to be perfect timing for Holyfield, who threw his hat into the ring just days after Tyson.

The third installment of their great saga is now expected as both are currently in preparations for a three or four-round comeback.

Making his intentions clear, Holyfield stated he will definitely have more than one contest at the ripe old age of 57.

“Are you ready? The moment you’ve all been waiting for,” said Holyfield. “The Champ is back!

“I’d like to announce that I will be making a comeback to the ring. I will be fighting in exhibition matches for a great cause.”

He added: “I’m training to promote a charity that’s very close to me.

“Our #Unite4OurFight campaign aims to fill the void the pandemic has created on access to resources our youth needs for emotional development and education.”

Both men have now posted their intentions alongside accompanying videos as a frenzy begins over Holyfield and Tyson completing a trilogy.

They last met in 1997. The world-famous ‘Bite Fight’ which saw Tyson munch a chunk of Holyfield’s ear before earning a suspension.

Holyfield later forgave Tyson and the bad blood has subsided enough for several amicable meetings to take place since then.

Holyfield and Tyson have been seen embracing at the World Boxing Council Convention and even starring in a BBQ Sauce advert.

Back in 2017, WBN interviewed Holyfield, where ‘The Real Deal’ wouldn’t have a cross phrase spoken about Tyson.

“Not at all. Because when you talk about Mike Tyson, you have to talk about how great he was,” Holyfield exclusively explained to World Boxing News. “The fact is he did amazing things.

“For one thing, he was the youngest heavyweight champion ever – until we get another one. But right now, he’s the youngest guy that did it.







“Mike Tyson became the champ in his early twenties. I became the heavyweight champ at 28. I was a lot older and you learn from other people’s problems.

“So, when people talk about Tyson to me, it don’t bring anything negative into me, for the simple fact of the matter that Mike and myself were on the same squad trying to make the Olympic team (in 1984).

“I made it. But he didn’t make it. Here’s a guy that could have just quit. But he continued what he wanted to do and became amazing in the eighties.”

