Bantamweight Amy Timlin swaps BCB for Coldwell Boxing

RINGSIDE

Despite the absence of boxing due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, Dave Coldwell is still looking forward. The Sheffield trainer/manager has bolstered his management portfolio with the signing of Amy Timlin.

The Southam bantamweight, trained by former English champion, Kieran Farrell, has made a promising start to her professional career with four straight wins, and Coldwell is confident that his latest acquisition has a bright future.

“I’m so happy female boxing has been getting the exposure it deserves recently and I’m hopeful that Amy can be a part of growing it even further. You only have to look at the heights that Katie Taylor, Claressa Shields and Terri Harper have climbed in such a short time and those fighters have opened the doors for so many other good boxers coming behind them.

“I fully believe that Amy is in that group and I’m looking forward to guiding her career. Amy is the first female fighter I’ve managed and I know that she’s going to be the type of fighter and person that fans are going to love.”

Coldwell added, “These last few weeks have been extremely tough for everyone in the boxing community, but I think it’s vital that we try to see the bigger picture. The sport will return one day soon so I had no plans to stand still. Amy is someone I’m really excited to be working with and it’s great to be involved with Kieran again who’s doing great things in the sport.

“It’s been a hard few weeks, but this signing of Amy has really fired me up and I can’t wait for boxing to resume so she can show people what she’s capable of.”