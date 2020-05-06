Kubrat Pulev says Eddie Hearn’s ‘little games’ won’t stop AJ fight

WBN Staff

Kubrat Pulev has told Anthony Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn to stop playing games and get the ordered fight over the line.

The International Boxing Federation stipulated the clash before the lockdown and a date was penciled in for a London bout.

But since the coronavirus hit, Hearn and Joshua have turned their attention to Tyson Fury despite the fact Pulev stated he will not back away from his signed contract.

Therefore, the Bulgarian now wants some solid movement to reschedule and all talk of Fury vs Joshua to stop.

“No matter how much Eddie Hearn tries to maneuver things and play his little games, I will come up against Joshua and I will beat him! It’s written in the stars,” Pulev told Sky Sports.

“I think it is obvious (why he is stalling) because he’s afraid. I don’t see any other reason.”

Pulev had the opportunity to fight Joshua back in 2017, only to pull out injured. That handed the chance to Carlos Takam, who was stopped by Joshua late on.

Veteran Pulev, a former world title challenger, is more ready than ever to do a number on Joshua in 2020.

“Certainly. To be honest, I’m a bit upset that I didn’t get the chance to face him back then,” he said.

“Unfortunately, I was recovering from an injury which stopped me from fighting him. That was God’s will.

"Now the time has finally come and I'm stronger – this way my victory will be even sweeter."







KUBRAT PULEV in the UK

Joshua vs Pulev may have to take place indoors and without fans, if the fight is to ahead after lockdown ends unless an alternative venue is found outside of the UK.

Great Britain has now had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Europe, which means a longer wait until the country is ready to open up.

Saudi Arabian offers would be considered, according to Bob Arum, who recently spoke to WBN on the matter.

All three big heavyweight bouts are open to offers from the Middle East and beyond. Joshua, Fury, Wilder, and Pulev are all on the agenda.

One thing is for sure, Kubrat Pulev is not backing down.