How online sports betting is counteracting the effect of the Covid-19

The health, social and economic crisis left behind by the Covid-19 has seriously affected the sports betting sector, which has been reduced to the minimum with the disappearance of tournaments and matches.

However, online sports betting, poker and mostly online real money casinos have taken their place from domestic confinement.

In the absence of traditional betting, the enormous capacity and power that the Internet offers for this type of games and bets has soon been left behind.

Already proven by many before, the reality is that online gambling and betting has its favorites and also its opponents, although those who try it always find some advantages in anonymity, solitude and control of the moment, not having to travel and the ability to control the limits of the bets, among others. Players who have experienced these environments know that making money by betting on football matches or boxing tournaments is a matter of choosing correctly the teams that have more possibilities.

Gambling, sports betting and online casinos have experienced a spectacular growth worldwide in the last five years, and especially during the last months with the period of world quarantine as a result of Covid-19. The reality is that at this time has a much higher growth than the physical game in the room.

Something similar to what happens with e-commerce, a sector that moved more than 10,000 million euros in the first quarter of 2019 through the sale of clothing, books, electronics, among others, and has experienced growth in some countries above 70%. Those consumers who had not tried it before have been convinced that it is an easy and effective purchasing procedure.

Current trends have changed habits, which are moving from the traditional casino gambling room or bingo to the screens of our computers, tablets or smartphones to offer us a safe and discreet environment. This is a trend that has changed our habits even in relation to others and that highlights the importance of this new phenomenon of rapid growth such as online sports betting that is gaining ground to other types of betting.

Sports betting in the online gambling sector has become a controlled and very secure alternative in the field of live betting on the Internet, a medium that has been growing in acceptance. A completely new phenomenon is that of betting on sports such as football, tennis or volleyball. Waterpolo or field hockey are other growing alternatives, a type of sports event that also allows for live betting while the sports events are taking place. Although football continues to be one of the most popular sports on which bets are usually placed on the Internet, which is why many European teams have operators of this type of betting as sponsor brands.

Although in some countries, such as Russia, other sports, such as table tennis, are experiencing spectacular growth.

Online applications need to have a series of features such as a professional and secure appearance that offers a well-designed website with good usability.

Online betting, and especially sports betting, is a phenomenon that is experienced live on the networks and that connects with the sports themselves on applications that measure from boxing matches to horse or greyhound racing, which are simultaneous with other more traditional games such as poker, online casino or blackjack.

A wide range of options that users increasingly value, along with experience, security, continuity in promotions, easy navigation and a wide range of sports betting and games of all types and for all tastes.