EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Kumuteo talks horrific battle with skin disease

Jonathan Kumuteo is over the worse of his battle with Hidradenitis suppurativa after undergoing a shocking operation to help him deal with the disease.

HS, also known as acne inversa, has played a part in Kumuteo’s life over the past few years and has only served to make him stronger for the future.

Now, with the help of doctors and backing from all around the world, Kumuteo is ready to embark of his professional dream

Signing with Frank Warren, the 24-year-old was primed for his debut performance this spring until the coronavirus crisis hit.

Refusing to see it as a negative, Kumuteo is just thankful he’s in the position he is on the back of what was a terrible struggle at times.

“I was suffering from HS for over four years. For the majority of the time, I felt lonely due to this. I thought no one could comprehend what I was going through,” Kumuteo exclusively told World Boxing News.

“However, when I went public with it by posting it on Instagram, the videos went viral with over 300,000 views. I received thousands of messages of support from all over the world.

“For this, I will always be truly grateful. It showed me I wasn’t alone.

“I’d like to give thanks to all those who urged and encouraged me to take on public speaking and who have supported my journey to date.

“If you share your story it opens the conversation and hearts of other people to share theirs too. I’ve been to over 20 schools across the UK including Independent, SEN, Primary, Secondary, and Sixth Form colleges, I’ve told my story to over 10,000 students.”

Asked how he feels today following a grueling process that left gaping wounds under his arms, Kumuteo added: “I am completely recovered.

“I thank God. Also Barbera Jemec, and her team at the Royal Free Hospital in London for the super successful skin graft operation I had which, has completely healed.

“It freed me from suffering from the skin disease. Therefore, I no longer require any treatment.”

JONATHAN KUMUTEO AT FW

On joining forces with one of the most successful promoters in the UK, Kumuteo certainly cannot wait to get started.

“I am blessed. I’m grateful to have such a huge reputable company and platform in Frank Warren and BT Sport behind me supporting and guiding me through my career.

“I’m ready to show the world what I am truly capable of after bouncing back from the suffering.







“I have been working tirelessly in and out of the ring since getting the all-clear to put myself in this position.

“I’ve learned to never compare my story to someone else’s. Not to let setbacks taint my vision.

“Lastly, from being around some of the best athletes. The best talent the UK has to offer, I’ve learned that those who visualize the end goal and their full potential, usually always make it there.

“There’s certainly phenomenal power in all your stories. And remember… You won’t know where they lead until you tell them.”

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay