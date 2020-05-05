EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Kumuteo talks horrific battle with skin disease

Jonathan Kumuteo is over the worse of his battle with Hidradenitis suppurativa after undergoing a shocking operation to help him deal with the disease.
HS, also known as acne inversa, has played a part in Kumuteo’s life over the past few years and has only served to make him stronger for the future.
Now, with the help of doctors and backing from all around the world, Kumuteo is ready to embark of his professional dream
Signing with Frank Warren, the 24-year-old was primed for his debut performance this spring until the coronavirus crisis hit.
Refusing to see it as a negative, Kumuteo is just thankful he’s in the position he is on the back of what was a terrible struggle at times.
“I was suffering from HS for over four years. For the majority of the time, I felt lonely due to this. I thought no one could comprehend what I was going through,” Kumuteo exclusively told World Boxing News.
“However, when I went public with it by posting it on Instagram, the videos went viral with over 300,000 views. I received thousands of messages of support from all over the world.
“For this, I will always be truly grateful. It showed me I wasn’t alone.
“I’d like to give thanks to all those who urged and encouraged me to take on public speaking and who have supported my journey to date.
“If you share your story it opens the conversation and hearts of other people to share theirs too. I’ve been to over 20 schools across the UK including Independent, SEN, Primary, Secondary, and Sixth Form colleges, I’ve told my story to over 10,000 students.”
Where do I begin or how do I end? How do I explain what I have longed to explain when the journey is yet to begin? The pain, the struggle, the hustle, the blood, the sweat and the tears are sure to follow, but I'm ready now. This is my story, the start of a new beginning. In 2012 I made my first ever Instagram post, the moment I discovered the flame in my heart would become the fire that would forever burn as I chased my dream. This was made possible by one like, one view, one follower, one at a time. Before long, an online family of support, coming from those and each and every one of you that walked beside me on the path to victory. Today I'm apologising to each of you because I failed to continuously make you a part of my journey. I welcomed and encouraged you to walk with me during the good yet chose to walk alone during the bad, cutting you out, turning my back on you. I hope it's not too late to say I'm sorry and to rewinding the time and re-claim faith with you all. I found myself holding on, believing there was only a past, now I know that letting go means there is a future… With you. My name is Jonathan Kumuteo. I have been battling with Hidradenitis Suppurativa also known as H.S which is a chronic inflammatory skin disease for a little over 4 years. I’ll be back stronger and resilient. I hope you will find it in your hearts to join me once again.
Asked how he feels today following a grueling process that left gaping wounds under his arms, Kumuteo added: “I am completely recovered.
“I thank God. Also Barbera Jemec, and her team at the Royal Free Hospital in London for the super successful skin graft operation I had which, has completely healed.
“It freed me from suffering from the skin disease. Therefore, I no longer require any treatment.”
On joining forces with one of the most successful promoters in the UK, Kumuteo certainly cannot wait to get started.
“I am blessed. I’m grateful to have such a huge reputable company and platform in Frank Warren and BT Sport behind me supporting and guiding me through my career.
“I’m ready to show the world what I am truly capable of after bouncing back from the suffering.
“I have been working tirelessly in and out of the ring since getting the all-clear to put myself in this position.
“I’ve learned to never compare my story to someone else’s. Not to let setbacks taint my vision.
“Lastly, from being around some of the best athletes. The best talent the UK has to offer, I’ve learned that those who visualize the end goal and their full potential, usually always make it there.
“There’s certainly phenomenal power in all your stories. And remember… You won’t know where they lead until you tell them.”
Follow the journey of Jonathan Kumuteo coming soon.
