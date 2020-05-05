EXCLUSIVE: Is Fury vs Wilder, Joshua vs Pulev Saudi double possible?

Phil Jay

📸 M.Williams / M.Robinson

Bob Arum has revealed a clash Fury vs Joshua is not the only fight considering offers from the Middle East and beyond.

The Top Rank boss outlined the situation to WBN recently and says MTK Global is taking the reins of securing funding in the region.

Saudi Arabian investors are keen to secure a huge heavyweight event to build on hosting Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr. 2 in December.

Arum is on board and will take a look at anything monetary that hits the table.

The COVID-19 crisis has meant Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III, Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev, and the potential Fury vs Joshua UK blockbuster all come with a huge asterisk.

But those three contests are all open to future negotiation, dependent on what those possessing the most cash come up with.

“Whether they are offers for a Fury vs Joshua fight, a Fury vs Wilder fight or a Joshua vs Pulev fight, MTK is talking to people in the Middle East. They are seeing what offers are out there,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Whatever the offers are, MTK will get them. They will sift through them and report back to all of us.

“If we accept one or the other of the offers, we’ll be able to start negotiations.”

Asked whether one fight is more inevitable than another, as in Fury vs Joshua, Arum denied this was the case.

“We don’t know. We don’t know what we are dealing with. And we are merely exploring what the options are of doing any of these events outside of the US and the UK.

“Right now, we are all saying the same thing. No promoter is talking out of his a**.

“In this case, the boxing promoters are acting extraordinarily responsibly. For once, we are not jockeying around for position,” he added.







FURY vs JOSHUA DOUBLE

Fury vs Joshua is of the most importance to Arum’s rival Eddie Hearn, who is aiming to get the very best deal possible for AJ.

The problem with that is the fact Pulev won’t step aside to allow the fight.

With Arum placing all three fights under the gavel to the highest bidder, it makes you wonder whether one event could lead to the other – or both.

If Joshua vs Pulev can go ahead in Saudi, why not add Fury vs Wilder III to the card? – It would be one of the biggest heavyweight events in history.

This could come down to how deep the Saudi Arabian pockets are in this case. It certainly wouldn’t be completely out of the realm of possibility due to what the world is currently going through.

We are in unprecedented times, so what not stage an unprecedented event?

Show them the money.