Deontay Wilder set to streamline massive entourage for boxing comeback

Ringside

📸 Mikey Williams

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is scrubbing all the good-for-nothing people in his team after a first career defeat to Tyson Fury.

Wilder suffered the first loss of his professional career in February when he fell to Fury at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

After that defeat, Wilder explained that he finally saw the true colors of certain members of his team.

Like any fighter in Wilder’s position, he has a large entourage, but the number of people in that group will now decrease.

“I am getting rid of all the snakes in the grass. This time it has allowed me to dig into the brush. To see what was going on,” Wilder said in a Premier Boxing Champions podcast.

“You can have a lot of great people around you, but you cannot control people’s envy. You think that people are happy with you but they all want what you have but they don’t want to sacrifice as much as you do. It is time to clean up any changes it’s good and beneficial,” he added.

A NEW DEONTAY WILDER

Wilder has agreed to face Fury for the third time, probably before the end of the year.

“Many people have approached, but you have to be careful because some people just want to advertise. Boxing is complicated, it is a business and you have to be careful.

“You have to be careful with people and their intentions.

“We are going to form an excellent team with great people once everything is back to normal. The Green and Gold belt will be back in the “Bomb Squad.”







KENSHIRO

Undefeated Japanese World Boxing Council light Flyweight Champion Kenshiro “Amazing Boy” Teraji (17-0 / 10KOs), 28, remains active awaiting a date to defend his crown.

His most recent fight took place last December in Yokohama, Japan. He defeated Filipino challenger Randy Petalcon in the fourth round, successfully defending his title for the seventh time.

Due to the Coronavirus, there is no scheduled date for his next fight, but the champion keeps working with discipline and effort to maintain his physical condition.

“I want to have two fights in 2020. My ambition is to establish a brand of Japanese boxing. I want to break the record for 13 defenses of former flyweight champion Yoko Gushiken.

“I`m sure I will be able to defend my crown 13 times in a row. But I want to make 14 defenses to make history in my country,” said Teraji.