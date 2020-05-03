Tyson Fury backtracks on retirement yet again, wants to fight until 2028

WBN Staff

📸 Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is at it once again, stating one thing one minute and entirely the opposite the next. This week, ‘The Gypsy King’ backtracked on retirement for the umpteenth time.

At 31, Fury is relatively young for a heavyweight. But this didn’t stop the WBC champion from announcing he would hang up his gloves at the end of his current Top Rank contract.

Speaking on an episode of Tyson Fury: Gypsy King for ITV earlier this year, the lineal ruler said: “I’ll come back, and I’ll have two more fights. Hopefully, we’ll sail into the sunset.

“It is a roller coaster of emotions, and everything else. And to be away from the kids and away from getting up early for school runs. The crying and all that stuff.

“The screaming and shouting. It takes a lot to come back to that after being away for nearly three months. To get adjusted back to that life.”

Now, just a couple of months on, Fury has done another 180 and stated his intention to keep going for up to another 18 fights (heavyweights average two fights per year).

“I’m going to fight on ’til I’m 40 years old,” he told ESPN on his plan to fight until 2029.

“I’ve been thinking about it, and there isn’t much else to do anyway. So yeah, I may as well keep fighting.

“I don’t see anyone out there that can challenge me anyway. I just flattened the best one out there, the toughest opponent out there is Deontay Wilder.

"We all saw what happened to him the last time out," he added.







TYSON FURY #1

That victory Fury speaks of was one of his most impressive to date as he took out a labored Wilder in front of a packed house at the MGM Grand.

Las Vegas has become like a second home to Fury, who has competed there for his last three contests.

With the coronavirus lockdown wiping out all activity in the boxing capital of the world, though, Fury has to find a new playground.

Talk of a Middle East clash with Brit rival Anthony Joshua has filled the column inches more recently, despite Wilder having first dibs on Fury’s next outing.