Heavyweight denies being on cocaine in ‘child trafficking exposed’ video

Heavyweight David Rodriguez has been attacked by trolls and dealt with many comments over his ‘child trafficking exposed’ video but one recent quip lead to the former boxer speaking out.

The 41-year-old, who retired in 2015 with a 37-2 record, has never been one for holding back when there’s a need to speak your mind.

Recently, the heavyweight brought to light a delicate subject and made substantial claims of pedophilia being rife in Hollywood.

Since the viral clip, Rodriguez has been inundated with requests for interviews but derogatory responses are a regularity.

Rodriguez chose to answer one such claim over ‘sniffing’ gestures on the video below, which he explained for those who chose to accuse him of taking drugs.

“No, I was not doing cocaine during the filming of the video that went viral,” The heavyweight pointed out. “The sniffling and snorting are due to twenty years of getting consistently punched in the face by heavyweights.

“You all should really be more impressed that I am still able to formulate a sentence.”

Sober for over 120 days, Rodriguez is enjoying life without demons and is becoming something of an internet sensation.

Several TV appearances followed his explosive and revealing online chat, which he has since chosen to leave behind.

“I wanna say thank you from my deepest being to those who are showing support. Thank you so much! To those trolls that don’t… You can KISS my ASS.

“I didn’t have to go public with this info nor did I think this would even go viral.

“Skeptics may believe this darkness does not exist, but the horror involved in this war is so.

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

“I’m going to be wrapping up my last interview on this disturbing subject tomorrow and then getting back to my true love. Boxing.







HEAVYWEIGHT ANALYSIS

“I’ll be putting out self-defense videos on my YouTube channel as well as sports commentating on the @ImpactBoxSeries

“If I could relay one thing to all of you. THANK YOU. That video was not meant to go viral. Life has gotten crazier but so much light is out there and that is comforting.

“Each of us makes the choice daily to live in light or darkness.

” I plan to do other interviews this week but I will be moving in a pure more spiritual direction. I don’t mind discussing this current political climate but I will not keep beating this wasp nest.”