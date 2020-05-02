Mike Tyson proves he’s serious about comeback with unreal combination

Phil Jay

The one-time ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ is back! – At the age of 53, ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson is out to prove he can still cut it in the ring after all these years.

Judging by a now-viral clip posted on Friday, Tyson has his old lightning-fast speed and reflexes in abundance.

The reactions are unreal.

A six-punch onslaught, which almost took his training partner’s head off, is evidence enough that Tyson is ready for the four-round exhibitions he craves.

Making the announcement to fight again on a recent episode of his popular podcast, Tyson is looking into the possibility of staging a few bouts for charity.

Having been out of action for 15 years, there was immediate skepticism. But not when it comes to viewing just how in-shape and deadly Tyson still is.

An icon in the 1980s, Tyson ruled all of boxing for a destructive five-year spell. That’s until one fateful night in Tokyo ended it all.

James ‘Buster’ Douglas knocked out the undisputed champion, who by this time was embroiled in a world of turmoil and mental pain.

The whole planet watched in shock as one of the biggest upsets in history went down in controversial circumstances.

Tyson seemed to have stopped Douglas earlier in the fight. Although a slow count ended those chances and the contest continued until the unfathomable conclusion.

A spell in prison an alleged rape followed before Tyson briefly got back to the heights he once enjoyed despite not being the same, physically.

From his return in 1995, though, the decade that transpired was a mere shadow of what we witnessed when Tyson become the youngest world heavyweight title-holder in history.

SPIRAL

Had it not been for the spiraling, who knows whether the New Yorker could ever have been stopped when at full capacity.

At least now, when he’s a Mike Tyson in a good place in mind and body, he may get some closure and be able to leave the ring on his terms.

As things stand, Tyson’s last two encounters – both shocking losses – are a bad blotch of the ending to one of the greatest boxing careers of all time.







MIKE TYSON AMATEUR HIGHLIGHTS

1981 Junior Olympic Champion

1982 Jr. Olympic Champion

