Errol Spence Jr. explains why he still can’t spar despite being ‘100%’ again

WBN Staff

📸 Stephanie Trapp

Pound for Pound star Errol Spence Jr. is raring to go again six months on from a life-threatening car wreck almost derailing his career plans.

Spence was involved in a horror one-vehicle smash and was very lucky to walk away from the accident with his life.

In fact, ‘The Truth’ only suffered superficial facial damage, which meant some new gnashers for the American puncher.

Explaining his current status, the unified welterweight champion was the featured guest on a brand-new remote episode of SHOWTIME Basketball’s ALL THE SMOKE WITH MATT BARNES AND STEPHEN JACKSON.

It was one of the first interviews since his October 2019 shocker. Spence opened up about the accident and talked about how his perspective on life has changed since that night.

With his life in quarantine, Spence highlighted that he has used the time as a “training camp” and to spend time with his young children.

Spence also discusses his impending return to the ring and what he still cannot do.

“This pandemic has really been helping me out a lot,” Spence stated. “Basically recovery, taking my time and getting back.

“I’m already back, I’m 100%. No restrictions in my training except sparring. I can’t spar yet because I got my teeth knocked out and they put three posts in my mouth.

“Once they heal, I get my permanent teeth, and then I’ll be able to spar.







NEW ERROL SPENCE

“I don’t even remember being in the hospital. The only thing I remember is being at home, three weeks later…I didn’t break any bones, no fractures, no anything…I should’ve lost my life that night,”

“Around that time, I was taking a lot of stuff for granted. I think I have headed down that way anyway. I have headed down that path to destruction anyway.”

Some opponents being touted for Errol Spence before COVID-19 stepped in were Terence Crawford and Manny Pacquiao. It would now be though to do either of those bouts without fans.

Spence versus Crawford or Pacquiao would certainly require Pay-Per-View involvement.